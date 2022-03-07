Girls state hoops: North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel dazzles in clash of stars — 'We are just kind of used to it'

Kaitlyn Emanuel and Alyssa Fortik battled it out beneath the brightest lights in Class C-1 girls state tournament action Monday.

But it was Emanuel and No. 2 North Bend Central that earned the right to move on with a 61-45 win against No. 6 Malcolm at the Devaney Sports Center.

Emmanuel finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.

“I mean, she is just a really good player,” Tiger head coach Aaron Sterup said. “When you are 6 foot tall and you can run like she can, and you are at the athletic ability that has, she is hard for anyone to guard.

“She is hard to stop. We are just kind of used to it.”

North Bend Central controlled the game from the start, maintaining a 10-plus point lead for most of the game until the end.

“We felt pretty good about (the lead) most of the time,” Sterup said. “It was a little frustrating because you would like it to be as comfortable as you can. We could just never get it farther.”

Fortik tried to keep the Clippers in it as long as she could, scoring 24 and knocking down four three-pointers in the game.

“She gave everything she had today against one of the best defensive teams in the class, so I am proud of her effort today,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “She hates losing. She brought her A-game today. I wish we could have come out on the winning side for her but could not quite get enough stops.”

Emma Brown finished with 15 points for the Clippers. She scored 13 of those in the second half to help keep her team within arm's length.

“That was really our go-to there for a while, but we got away from it too much,” Klepper said. “She played one of her best games all season.”

The Clippers, who finish their season 20-7, will graduate three seniors, including two starters. But their star player and their next two scorers return.

“Obviously, we are losing some really good seniors as far as leadership,” Klepper said. “Part of winning down here is experience. We have done it twice in the last three years. Hoping to make another run next year.

Grand Island CC 40, St. Paul 31: Lucy Ghaifan scored 14 points for the No. 1 Crusaders in the program's first win at the state tournament since 2000.

Ghaifan, after a quiet first half, made her impact on both ends after halftime.

“Lucy is athletic and when she plays hard, she is tough to stop,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said. “She plays with a ton of confidence. She is tough to stop.”

The top two teams in C-1 meet again in a semifinal game at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Crusaders won the last matchup against North Bend Central on Jan. 8th.

“I said beforehand, and I have not changed my mind, they are the real deal,” Mayfield said. “They are probably the best team in the state. … They looked fantastic against Malcolm, and it is going to be another big challenge for us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.