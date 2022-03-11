Girls state hoops: North Bend Central scratches out OT win over Lutheran for third straight title

It took a fourth-quarter rally and overtime, but North Bend Central has its three-peat.

The No. 2 Tigers scratched out a 35-31 win against No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran in the Class C-1 girls state championship game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kaitlyn Emanuel had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers, who got two big three-pointers from sophomore Josie Cleveringa, including one in overtime.

Shanae Bergt had 13 points for the Warriors, who used an 11-0 run to take a 25-19 lead in the third quarter.

