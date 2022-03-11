 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls state hoops: North Bend Central scratches out OT win over Lutheran for third straight title

North Bend Central vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 3.11

North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (left) defends against Lincoln Lutheran's Shanae Bergt during the Class C-1 girls championship Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

It took a fourth-quarter rally and overtime, but North Bend Central has its three-peat.

The No. 2 Tigers scratched out a 35-31 win against No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran in the Class C-1 girls state championship game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kaitlyn Emanuel had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers, who got two big three-pointers from sophomore Josie Cleveringa, including one in overtime.

Shanae Bergt had 13 points for the Warriors, who used an 11-0 run to take a 25-19 lead in the third quarter.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

