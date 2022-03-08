Girls state hoops: Noecker leads Hartington CC past D-1 girls top seed Elmwood-Murdock

Makenna Noecker was held to just four first-half points, then she scored 19 second-half points to lead a 47-46 comeback victory for No. 6 Hartington Cedar Catholic against No. 2 Elmwood-Murdock on Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.

The Trojans (14-15) hit back-to-back three-pointers from Noecker and Kathyne Jones with just under 30 seconds left in the third quarter to help erase a 10-point deficit.

“(Noecker) is the type of player that can hit shots and points and buckets in droves,” Hartington CC coach Craig Wortman said. “It comes in waves for her. You just have to keep her positive.”

Samantha Pick hit a clutch shot to give Hartington CC a 35-34 lead with six minutes left in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer. It was Pick's only points of the game.

The Knights went to 6-foot-5 senior Brenna Schmidt early, and she scored 10 first half points. Schmidt finished with 18 points but was limited during the Trojans' run.

Elmwood-Murdock, who had the final shot, finishes the season 23-4.

Hartington CC awaits the winner of Shelton and Niobrara/Verdigre.

Archbishop Bergan 47, BDS 33: Behind a pivotal 10-0 run keyed by Rebecca Baker, Archbishop Bergan will have another crack at a championship game appearance.

The No. 1 Knights (19-6) went on a 10-0 run over a three-minute span in the first half — anchored by a pair of Baker threes — that No. 9 BDS never fully responded to.

Early in the fourth quarter, BDS slashed an 11-point deficit to five. But Archbishop Bergan uncorked a 9-0 run to seal the outcome.

“It was at that point that we switched to a 2-3,” Archbishop Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “You could kind of feel the momentum swing. … I still feel like we were in control, but I felt like it was an important timeout for us to call to slow our girls down a bit.”

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the Knights with 11 points.

Humphrey/LHF 56, Nebraska Christian 41: On the same court her tournament was cut short due to an injury last season, Addison Schneider scored 18 points to pace the No. 3 Bulldogs.

“That was hard and then coming back to the same place,” Humphrey/LHF coach Kandee Hanzel said. “I can’t imagine what was going through her head. Addison, athletics aside, she’s just a really good person and works really hard. Those girls around her want her to do well, and they want her to get through it just as much as she wants to get through it.”

Humphrey/LHF (20-6) will play Archbishop Bergan on Thursday while No. 5 Nebraska Christian ends its season at 20-6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0