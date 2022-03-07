Girls state hoops: No stranger to state spotlight, Sterling's Richardson erupts for 29 points in win — and more Class D-2 notes

The Sterling girls basketball team watched highlights of its last two state tournament appearances. The clips highlighted a young Macy Richardson.
Now a veteran and three-year starter, Richardson poured in a game-high 29 points to lead the Class D-2 No. 5 Jets to a 50-33 victory over No. 3 Anselmo-Merna (19-7) in the first round of the girls state tournament Monday at Lincoln Northeast.
Richardson averaged 17 points per game coming into the state tournament — a mark she reached in the first half to help Sterling build a 27-15 lead. The Jets (20-6) went on a pivotal 13-4 at the end of the half, and Richardson scored eight points during that span.
“Her composure,” Sterling coach Josh Pfeiffer said. “This is her third time starting in a state tournament and she's a junior. Just today we were just watching like a highlight film of the last time we played these (state tournament games) just to get the juice flowing and ready for this game. It was just a little tiny Macy, just a little freshman Macy. She's grown so much in her composure and play-making.”
Sterling will meet No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart in a Wednesday semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center at 6 p.m.
Falls City Sacred Heart 46, Wynot 29: Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart had a plan Monday morning at Lincoln Northeast.
Attack the basket — and No. 6 Wynot's season-leading scorer Karley Heimes.
Heimes missed nearly the entire second quarter after picking up a couple of early fouls, and the Irish capitalized in a 46-29 first-round victory.
“That was huge,” Falls City Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “That was our game plan; just to drive the ball period. … It just so happened we were able to get Karley in some foul trouble. We thought she was their best player. She's averaging double digits (scoring) and that was huge for us to have her sit pretty much that entire second quarter.”
Rachel Magdanz led the Irish with 17 points. Heimes finished with 12 for the Blue Devils, who finish 15-11.
Magdanz scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half.
“Rachel can just go in (scoring) spurts like that,” Santo said. “There are times we get frustrated with her where she is just not aggressive enough. … I don't get why, and we just said we need to be more aggressive in the second half and she did.”
Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) will play in the semifinals Wednesday at the Devaney Center.
