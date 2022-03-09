 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
CLASS A GIRLS

Girls state hoops: No. 5 Lincoln Southwest provides an upset for the ages with 53-46 win over No. 1 Millard South

  • Updated
  • 0
Millard South vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.9

Millard South's Alexa Finkenbiner scores a basket past Lincoln Southwest's Aniya Seymore during a Class A semifinal Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Did one of the all-time girls state basketball tournament upsets just happen at Pinnacle Bank Arena?

Heading into the state tournament, Millard South was the lone undefeated team in the state and for a good reason: the Patriot's junior core of Khloe Lemon, Mya Babbit and Cora Olsen are all lights-out scorers.

With Olsen battling foul trouble all game long, Lincoln Southwest found a way to slow down the Patriots' high-powered offense. Thanks to a 30-point first half and some tough team basketball late in the fourth quarter, No. 5 Lincoln Southwest stunned No. 1 Millard South with an 53-46 upset win during the semifinal round of the Class A girls state tournament on Wednesday.

Junior guard Kennadi Williams sparked Southwest (21-5) by scoring 11 of her team-high 19 points during the first half and leading the Silver Hawk offense under pressure for the remainder of the contest. Khloe Lemon led Millard South (27-1) with 22 points, but few other Patriots provided their usual scoring output.

People are also reading…

With the Patriots' undefeated season and hopes of a state title now over, Lincoln Southwest advances to play either Lincoln High or Fremont in the Class A championship game at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Five spring practices in, Scott Frost gives wide-ranging Husker updates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News