Girls state hoops: No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran survives against BRLD to advance

The Devaney Sports Center lid was pulled out of storage.

At least, that's what it felt like for the No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran girls, who couldn't find a basket for most of Monday morning's Class C-1 state tournament first-round game against No. 7 BRLD.

But like they had for 25 games coming in, the Warriors turned to defense.

It helped get them out of a nine-point third-quarter hole, and then it came through on the game's final possession as Warriors survived for a 33-32 win to advance to Wednesday's 9 a.m. semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"It was a prototypical Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball game," Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. "You just hang around, you hang around, and we talk about that all the time — play the full 32 minutes, trust your training, next-play mentality, don't be a roller coaster ...

"When it's good, it's good, and when it's bad, no you're not down."

It looked bad for the Warriors in the third quarter when BRLD jumped to a 20-11 lead. Lutheran couldn't make a three and some of the bunny shots were bouncing out. A nine-point deficit maybe felt like 15 or 16.

But then junior Jenna Luebbe hit a three-pointer to give the Warriors (23-3) life on offense for the first time since early in the first quarter. Another three from Luebbe got the Warriors to within 22-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Katelynn Oxley, who scored a game-high 17 points, was a big factor late. She scored eight points in the final quarter, including the go-ahead bucket in the paint with less than a minute remaining.

After scoring a combined 16 points through three quarters, the Warriors posted 17 in the fourth quarter alone.

"Yeah, it's a make or miss game, and we missed a lot for a while," Coulter said. "(But) keep taking them (shots), don't second-guess yourself and eventually the percentage of it paid off in the second half just enough."

After Oxley's go-ahead bucket, BRLD didn't call a timeout and played out the final 30 seconds, but the Wolverines couldn't get a good look and a desperation shot in the final seconds missed.

Once again, Lutheran's defense came through.

"We didn't make shots in the first half (and) we didn't make a lot of shots throughout this game," said Luebbe, who had 10 points. "But we played our defense and that wins us games."

Senior Jordan Snyder led the Wolverines (19-7), who upended Wahoo on the road in the district finals to grab the eight seed, with 11 points.

