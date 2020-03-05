Girls state hoops: Millard South-Pius X and East-Fremont highlight Friday's semifinals to watch

A look at must-watch semifinals on the Day 2 of the girls state basketball tournament.

Class A: No. 1 Millard South (27-1) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (24-1), 7 p.m., PBA: You might not find a more contrasting matchup Friday. The Patriots are athletic, quick and they like to suffocate you with full-court pressure. The Thunderbolts will counter with size (Alexis Markowski) and a slower tempo (though they're not afraid to push it).

Class A: No. 4 Lincoln East (23-3) vs. No. 7 Fremont (21-7), 8:45 p.m., PBA: Both teams appear to be peaking at the right time, and that showed Thursday night. Their regular-season meeting in Fremont was intense. The Tigers led by 12 in the fourth before East rallied for the 65-59 win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Class C-1: No. 1 Lincoln Christian (22-3) vs. No. 3 St. Paul (23-2), 9 a.m., PBA: Lincoln Christian is in the state semifinals for a sixth straight season. Think about that for a second. St. Paul, meanwhile, is at state for the first time since 1993. The Wildcats, with Brooke and Olivia Poppert leading the way, will challenge the Crusaders' defense.