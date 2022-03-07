Girls state hoops: McCabe, Tigers shoot way past two-time defending champ LPX

For the second straight year, Lincoln Pius X and Fremont met in the girls state basketball tournament.
Different round this time. Different result.
Taylor McCabe scored 22 points, including a momentum-halting three-pointer in the fourth quarter, to lead No. 3 Fremont to a 57-41 win in a Class A first-round game Monday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Fremont was in control for most of the game. The No. 9 Thunderbolts, however, got to within 41-34 on a three-pointer from McKenna Lesiak.
McCabe answered with a three from the wing on the other end, and that kick-started 12-2 Tiger run.
Lesiak did her part to keep Pius X in the game, finishing with 21 points.
Pius X defeated Fremont in the state final last year.
Check back later for photos and updates to this story
Photos: In rematch of last season's state final, Pius X, Fremont clash in Class A first round
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
The Fremont bench erupts in celebration as Taylor McCabe (not pictured) sinks a three-point shot in the second quarter during a Class A girls state basketball game Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Fremont coach Kelly Flynn paces the sideline as his team takes on Lincoln Pius X during a Class A girls state basketball game Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Fremont's Sarah Shepard and Macy Bryant vie for a rebound against Pius X's Madelyn Navrkal in the first quarter of a Class A girls state basketball game Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Lincoln Pius X's Charlee Hagedorn (center) receives a comforting hand from one of her teammates after she was taken off the floor in the final seconds of a Class A girls state basketball tournament game against Fremont on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Fremont won 57-41.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Lincoln Pius X coach Ryan Psota watches from the sideline as his team takes on Fremont during a first round game in Class A at the girls state basketball tournament on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Fremont's Mckenna Murphy (left) and Macy Bryant (right) chase down Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski after the ball is popped loose in the fourth quarter during a Class A girls state tournament game Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Fremont's Bella Keaton shoots while guarded by Lincoln Pius X's Ellie Wells in the fourth quarter of a Class A game at the girls state tournament Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Lincoln Pius X coach Ryan Psota shouts instructions to his team from the sideline during a first-round game against Fremont on Monday at the Class A girls state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Fremont's Bella Keaton (far left) vies for a rebound against Lincoln Pius X's Lillian Hodge and Aly Woita in the third quarter during a Class A first-round game at the state tournament Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Players on the Fremont bench erupt in cheers after a basket against Lincoln Pius X in the fourth quarter at the Class A girls state basketball tournament Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
The Lincoln Pius X student section waves back and forth during a cheer in the fourth quarter during a Class A girls state basketball tournament game against Fremont on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Lincoln Pius X's Makenna Lesiak scores an open layup against Fremont in the second quarter of a Class A girls state tournament first-round matchup against Fremont on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Players on the Fremont bench cheer as the Tigers score their first points of the game against Lincoln Pius X at the Class A girls state basketball tournament Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Fremont coach Kelly Flynn gives instructions to his team in the third quarter of a first-round game in Class A at the girls state basketball tournament Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fremont vs. Lincoln Pius X, 3.7
Lincoln Pius X's Adison Markowski battles her way to the basket against Fremont's Taylor McCabe in the third quarter of a Class A first-round game at the state tournament Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!