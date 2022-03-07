Girls state hoops: McCabe, Tigers shoot way past two-time defending champ LPX

For the second straight year, Lincoln Pius X and Fremont met in the girls state basketball tournament.

Different round this time. Different result.

Taylor McCabe scored 22 points, including a momentum-halting three-pointer in the fourth quarter, to lead No. 3 Fremont to a 57-41 win in a Class A first-round game Monday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Fremont was in control for most of the game. The No. 9 Thunderbolts, however, got to within 41-34 on a three-pointer from McKenna Lesiak.

McCabe answered with a three from the wing on the other end, and that kick-started 12-2 Tiger run.

Lesiak did her part to keep Pius X in the game, finishing with 21 points.

Pius X defeated Fremont in the state final last year.

