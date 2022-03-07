Girls state hoops: Magdanz scores 17, Falls City SH executes plan in first-round win

Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart had a plan early Monday morning at Lincoln Northeast — attack the basket and No. 6 Wynot's season-leading scorer Karley Heimes.

Heimes, who led the Blue Devils with six points at the half, sat almost the entirety of the second quarter due to foul trouble and the Irish capitalized in a 46-29 victory.

Rachel Magdanz led the Irish with 17 points. Heimes finished with 12 for the Blue Devils, who finish the season 15-11.

Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) will play in the semifinals Wednesday at the Devaney Center.

