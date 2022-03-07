Girls state hoops: Magdanz scores 17, Falls City SH executes plan in first-round win

Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart had a plan early Monday morning at Lincoln Northeast — attack the basket and No. 6 Wynot's season-leading scorer Karley Heimes.
Heimes, who led the Blue Devils with six points at the half, sat almost the entirety of the second quarter due to foul trouble and the Irish capitalized in a 46-29 victory.
Rachel Magdanz led the Irish with 17 points. Heimes finished with 12 for the Blue Devils, who finish the season 15-11.
Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) will play in the semifinals Wednesday at the Devaney Center.
A look at the Journal Star's preview guide for the 2022 boys and girls state basketball tournaments
Ready for a busy week around the Capital City? We're updating this collection of preview pieces each day leading up to Monday's action.
With the boys and girls set to share the state tournament basketball spotlight, we got to thinking... What would a draft of the state's top players look like?
‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state
This year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.
Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together
We asked eight players — four boys, four girls — to join us for a virtual playground draft. You know what? They're also pretty good talent scouts.
Yes, Auburn, the three-time defending champion, is back for more. But Ashland-Greenwood has impressed all season. How might this bracket play out?
Can North Bend Central polish off a three-peat? It'll be a tough task for the Tigers this time around.
There's a rare double chance of a repeat champion from this year's C-2 field. Two teams that won state titles last year are in this bracket. Intrigued yet?
This is easily the most wide-open class with as many as six teams talented and deep enough to make a run to a championship. Yeah, sign us up.
Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders
The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team was introduced to its new coach, Wade Coulter, via Zoom two springs ago. The password to enter? "Devaney."
Most of this year's field hasn't played for a state title in years, so brace for an exciting race in D-1. Who is going to come out on top?
Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF have been the top three teams all season. Will one of them lift the trophy?
Of all eight schools, only Parkview Christian has made the state tournament fewer than 10 times. So don't expect wide eyes this week.
All signs are pointing to a rematch of Falls City SH and Humphrey SF in the title game. But, the state tournament is known to shake things up.