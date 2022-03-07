 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls state hoops: Magdanz scores 17, Falls City SH executes plan in first-round win

  • Updated
  • 0

Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart had a plan early Monday morning at Lincoln Northeast — attack the basket and No. 6 Wynot's season-leading scorer Karley Heimes.

Heimes, who led the Blue Devils with six points at the half, sat almost the entirety of the second quarter due to foul trouble and the Irish capitalized in a 46-29 victory.

Rachel Magdanz led the Irish with 17 points. Heimes finished with 12 for the Blue Devils, who finish the season 15-11.

Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) will play in the semifinals Wednesday at the Devaney Center.

A look at the Journal Star's preview guide for the 2022 boys and girls state basketball tournaments

Ready for a busy week around the Capital City? We're updating this collection of preview pieces each day leading up to Monday's action.

Watch now: State's top players build their starting fives in the Prep Extra Playground Draft
Boys Basketball
editor's pick top story

Watch now: State's top players build their starting fives in the Prep Extra Playground Draft

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

With the boys and girls set to share the state tournament basketball spotlight, we got to thinking... What would a draft of the state's top players look like?

‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state
Boys Basketball
topical featured

‘It’ll be different but it’ll be great’: Condensed one-week state basketball tournament energizes schools with both teams at state

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

This year’s format makes it a whole new kind of busy for programs with both boys and girls teams playing in the state tournament.

Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together
Boys Basketball

Clark Grell: Much like this year's unique state setup, a Nebraska playground fantasy draft brings the boys and girls together

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

We asked eight players — four boys, four girls — to join us for a virtual playground draft. You know what? They're also pretty good talent scouts.

C-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

C-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Yes, Auburn, the three-time defending champion, is back for more. But Ashland-Greenwood has impressed all season. How might this bracket play out?

C-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

C-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Can North Bend Central polish off a three-peat? It'll be a tough task for the Tigers this time around.

C-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

C-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

There's a rare double chance of a repeat champion from this year's C-2 field. Two teams that won state titles last year are in this bracket. Intrigued yet?

C-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

C-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

This is easily the most wide-open class with as many as six teams talented and deep enough to make a run to a championship. Yeah, sign us up.

Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders
Girls Basketball

Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team was introduced to its new coach, Wade Coulter, via Zoom two springs ago. The password to enter? "Devaney."

D-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

D-1 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Most of this year's field hasn't played for a state title in years, so brace for an exciting race in D-1. Who is going to come out on top?

D-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

D-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF have been the top three teams all season. Will one of them lift the trophy?

D-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Boys Basketball

D-2 boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

Of all eight schools, only Parkview Christian has made the state tournament fewer than 10 times. So don't expect wide eyes this week.

D-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching
Girls Basketball

D-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

All signs are pointing to a rematch of Falls City SH and Humphrey SF in the title game. But, the state tournament is known to shake things up.

High school basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UW honors seniors ahead of regular-season finale at the Kohl Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News