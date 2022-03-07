Girls state hoops: 'Made to hit daggers,' Taylor McCabe hits a couple more to send Fremont into semifinals

Taylor McCabe said she is very motivated — motivated to finish her illustrious prep career on a strong note and on top of a ladder on a Friday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The senior standout and her Fremont teammates took the next step, defeating nemesis and two-time defending state champion Lincoln Pius X 57-41 in the opening round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament Monday night at PBA.

The No. 3 Tigers controlled the pace and game, but when Pius X got to within 41-34 early in the fourth quarter, guess who stepped in to stop the run?

McCabe hit a three-pointer from the wing to ignite a 12-2 run.

"They're a second-half team (and) they have been for a while," said McCabe, who finished with 22 points. "Championship game (last year), started to feel like when they started coming back. That's what I'm made to do, made to hit daggers."

McCabe has set numerous school and state records. She went over 2,000 career points earlier this year and become the all-time leading scorer in Class A girls basketball. There's one mark that has eluded her and her senior teammates, and that's a state title.

The Tigers (25-2) lost to Pius X (19-7) in last year's state final. The Thunderbolts also got Fremont in the season-opener before Fremont avenged that loss in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final.

"What happened last year, the emotions being back and also the emotions you just have every single time you play ... they were our first game and our first loss, and I think it just shows how much we've grown this season as a team," said McCabe, an Iowa recruit.

McCabe had eight points in the fourth quarter, and she affected the game in other ways.

"I thought McCabe's defense was maybe more impressive than her offense tonight," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "She really affects the ballgame in a lot of different ways.

"I think what's very overlooked is her defense because she's really good at getting her hands on a lot of balls, which leads to some run-outs for some other kids."

The Thunderbolts, ranked No. 9, were in a hole for most of the game, but a three-pointer from Makenna Lesiak pulled them to within seven until the big Fremont run. Lesiak did her part to keep the Bolts in the game, finishing with a team-best 21 points.

But for the first time since 2019, Pius X will not be in a state final. Still, Psota said he is proud of his team in what some thought was going to be a rebuilding year.

"Our kids fought like crazy," Psota said. "It's good, valuable experience for a young, inexperienced group coming into the year and I like the pieces that we have going forward."

