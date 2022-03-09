Girls state hoops: Lincoln Southwest stuns No. 1 Millard South for 'dream' win in semifinal

Compared to the No. 1 team that went the entire season undefeated, the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team might have flown under the radar.

After pulling off one of the greatest state tournament upsets in recent seasons, the Silver Hawks are now flying high.

Thanks to a 30-point first half and some tough team basketball later on, No. 5 Lincoln Southwest stunned No. 1 Millard South with a 53-46 upset during the semifinal round of the Class A girls state tournament on Wednesday.

Lincoln Southwest (21-5) never lacked any belief that it could be the first team to hand Millard South (27-1) a loss. During the first half, the intensity in the Silver Hawks’ faces was obvious.

“I just feel like I’m in a dream; I knew we could do it and I trusted our team,” sophomore guard Kennadi Williams said.

It all came down to coach Tim Barada’s insistence that defense would lead Southwest to wins at the state tournament. While several missed free throws down the stretch and a low-scoring second half allowed Millard South to claw back within six points, the Silver Hawks always remained true to their goal of contesting every single shot.

“That’s why I love our kids; they’re resilient, they stick together and they play through all the ups and downs that come their way,” Barada said. “We really limited their really good shooters to a low number.”

Indeed, Millard South’s junior core struggled against Southwest’s defensive intensity. Cora Olsen battled foul trouble all game long and fouled out in the second half while Khloe Lemon scored a game-high 22 points to keep the Patriots in the game.

Even when Millard South ratcheted up its full-court pressure and forced Williams to dribble around the entire court, it only served to show the Silver Hawks’ heart. Williams made eight free throws during the second half while scoring a team-best 19 points.

“It was kind of hectic at times, but we really came together, calmed down and handled it when we needed to,” Williams said. “We have a lot of heart and we all believe that we can do things that people doubt us to do.”

With a first-year coach in Barada at the helm, it wasn’t always clear that Southwest would have a shot at a Class A state championship. However, he credits this year’s group with always playing for each other and playing as one.

“There weren’t a lot of people that believed in them; those 13 kids believed in it,” Barada said.

