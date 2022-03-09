Girls state hoops: Lincoln Lutheran headed to its first state final after shutting down Gothenburg

For the second straight season, the Lincoln Lutheran girls will be playing three games at the state basketball tournament.
This time, though, the Warriors will be playing for a state title instead of a third-place trophy.
Lincoln Lutheran kept Gothenburg's shooters in check and hit some timely shots to pull away for a 35-23 win in a Class C-1 semifinal game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lutheran was up 22-20 entering the final quarter.
Katelynn Oxley scored eight points, including six in the third quarter, and Jordan Ernstmeyer gave the Warriors a spark off the bench with seven first-half points.
Lincoln Lutheran will be playing in its first state title game. The Warriors will play either No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic or No. 2 North Bend Central at 11 a.m. Friday at PBA.
