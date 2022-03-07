Girls state hoops: Lincoln High finishes strong for first state win since 2000

J'unti Franklin's three-pointer with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining broke a tie ballgame and lifted No. 2 Lincoln High to a 52-41 win against No. 7 Bellevue East in the first round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament.

Lincoln High finished the game on a 12-0 run to seal its first state tournament win since 2000.

Bri Robinson had 12 points for the Links.

The Links will play No. 3 Fremont in Wednesday's semifinals.

