 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
CLASS A GIRLS

Girls state hoops: Lincoln High finishes strong for first state win since 2000

  • Updated
  • 0
Bellevue East vs. Lincoln High, 3.7

Lincoln High School's J'unti Franklin (right) drives to the basket while defended by both Bellevue East's Catie Conover (center) and Mya Skoff in the first quarter of a Class A girls state basketball game Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

J'unti Franklin's three-pointer with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining broke a tie ballgame and lifted No. 2 Lincoln High to a 52-41 win against No. 7 Bellevue East in the first round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament.

Lincoln High finished the game on a 12-0 run to seal its first state tournament win since 2000.

Bri Robinson had 12 points for the Links.

The Links will play No. 3 Fremont in Wednesday's semifinals.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News