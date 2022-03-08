Girls state hoops: Less nerves, more bite for defending champ Wolves, who put away Waverly

Last year was a whole new experience for the Elkhorn North girls basketball, which was playing in its first girls state tournament.

The Wolves were leaning on a freshman (although a super-talented one). There were a lot of nerves.

No. 1 Elkhorn North, this time, looked loose, especially in the first half, racing out to a big lead before putting away No. 7 Waverly 46-29 in the first round of the Class B tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday morning.

Sophomore Britt Prince scored 19 points and the Wolves had a strong defensive effort to keep their spotless state tourney record – though small – going at 4-0.

Elkhorn North (24-1) led 15-5 after the first quarter and the lead grew to 20 in the second quarter. It was much different than last year when the Wolves had to shake off Omaha Gross in the first round.

“It was way different for me,” Britt Prince said. “I felt a lot more confident and I just thought to myself we’ve already been here before … whereas last year I was really nervous, first time there and everything.”

The Wolves still battled through some things against the Vikings. The offense sputtered at times, especially in the second half. A 10-day layoff between games may have had something to do with that, Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said.

“It wasn’t pretty offensively,” she said. “I think when you’re off for 10 days or so, I can tell that – we missed a lot of easy shots.”

Elkhorn North was the newbie last year. But quickly, the Wolves turned into the team to beat. They’ve gotten every team’s best shot this year, and that continued Tuesday.

“Any time you get a win in the state tournament, you got to be happy,” Ann Prince said.

Waverly (12-12) executed a good defensive game, becoming only the third team to hold Elkhorn North to under 50 points this season. But the Vikings couldn’t keep up offensively against Britt Prince, who had 14 first-half points, and the other Wolves.

“It was definitely tough because you can’t catch up when they can score like that,” Waverly coach John Cockerill said. “I’m proud of our girls for holding them to 46. We played some defense.”

Junior Paige Radenslaben led Waverly with nine points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.