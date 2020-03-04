Girls state hoops: Led by its three seniors, Crete didn't take any shortcuts in preparing for another title try

It was a 53-45 loss to Northwest that kicked things into an extra gear during the offseason. Leading the way were the three seniors — Allen, Maly and Jayda Weyand.

Crete coach John Larsen said the seniors have been great role models for the younger players.

“They just didn’t show up, they showed up and they worked,” Larsen said of offseason workouts. “They worked on things that were their weak spots. When you have three seniors that do that, the freshmen and sophomores are like, ‘Wow, Morgan Maly’s doing that, I guess I better do that.’ It’s made it really easy for me.”

Said Maly, a Creighton hoops recruit, “The three of us, we had goals that we still wanted to accomplish. We knew we were really talented, even in middle school. Just leading by example and putting in a good work in their ear that they need to show up to work, and it’s been a result of what’s happened so far.”

The results: Crete won its first 23 games, all but two by double digits.

The Cardinals flirted with perfection until No. 4 Beatrice knocked them off in a subdistrict final on Feb. 18. Crete responded by running past Waverly in the district final.