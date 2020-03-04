Girls state hoops: Led by its three seniors, Crete didn't take any shortcuts in preparing for another title try

CRETE — The Crete girls fell just short of a state championship last year at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
So the Cardinals entered the offseason with one mindset: no shortcuts.
Attendance at open gym was higher, they worked through a tough summer league and then they got together in November with one goal in mind.
“I think that loss (to Northwest in the state final) has really helped us to compete harder and improve so much over the summer and the season,” Crete senior Ellie Allen said. “We’re really pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone so we don’t have to experience that again.”
Crete is back in the state tournament for the second straight season, and the No. 1 Cardinals are looking to take advantage of some motivating factors and experience. With several girls having played a lot of varsity minutes over a two- or three-year stretch, Crete was not a baby face in Lincoln last year, but it was the Cardinals’ first state tournament and they had no seniors.
The 96 minutes of state experience gained last year has been a great benefit.
“Just getting to that level and experiencing that atmosphere was something different, but that gives us a really good advantage,” senior Morgan Maly said.
Crete is one of three teams returning to state, joining defending state champion Northwest and Sidney.
It was a 53-45 loss to Northwest that kicked things into an extra gear during the offseason. Leading the way were the three seniors — Allen, Maly and Jayda Weyand.
Crete coach John Larsen said the seniors have been great role models for the younger players.
“They just didn’t show up, they showed up and they worked,” Larsen said of offseason workouts. “They worked on things that were their weak spots. When you have three seniors that do that, the freshmen and sophomores are like, ‘Wow, Morgan Maly’s doing that, I guess I better do that.’ It’s made it really easy for me.”
Said Maly, a Creighton hoops recruit, “The three of us, we had goals that we still wanted to accomplish. We knew we were really talented, even in middle school. Just leading by example and putting in a good work in their ear that they need to show up to work, and it’s been a result of what’s happened so far.”
The results: Crete won its first 23 games, all but two by double digits.
The Cardinals flirted with perfection until No. 4 Beatrice knocked them off in a subdistrict final on Feb. 18. Crete responded by running past Waverly in the district final.
“I think it kind started to wear on us a little bit at the end of the year,” Larsen said of the expectations. “I think there was some pressure and I think the Beatrice game helped alleviate some of that.
“The kids have been loose at practice, they’ve been focused. They know what they want to do and they know what they have to do.”
For the three seniors, this will be their final week on a basketball court together. Maly, who averages nearly 20 points per game, and Allen have been in the Nebraska Laser club program since the third or fourth grade, and Weyand and Allen, a Washburn volleyball recruit, have played together since the fifth grade.
The goal was clear after last year’s loss to Northwest. Now the Cardinals, seeking the school’s first basketball title since 1981, aim to clear their way to the top in Class B.
“We’ve been on the big stage before and I think we’re just so excited to play in front of this crowd, be in this in this atmosphere, because there’s no other tournament like it,” Weyand said. “I think we’re all so motivated to get what we didn’t finish last year.”
Crete will open against No. 5 Norris at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.