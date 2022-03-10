Girls state hoops: Kissinger's work on free-throw line helps Hastings SC reach fourth straight title game

The Hastings St. Cecelia girls basketball team shoots a lot of free throws during practice, and then sometimes Bailey Kissinger goes home and shoots some more.

“I shoot them after practice at home with my siblings rebounding for me,” the senior guard said. “And they’ll come and distract me, and stuff.”

All that practice paid off to help top-ranked St. Cecilia beat No. 5 Crofton 39-36 in the Class C-2 state semifinals Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Kissinger scored 22 points. During the fourth quarter, she made 7 of 9 free throws. She made all four of her attempts in the final 30 seconds.

Kissinger was 13-for-17 on free throws. Hastings St. Cecilia outscored Crofton by seven points at the line.

St. Cecilia is in the championship for the fourth straight year, with titles in ’19 and ’20, and a runner-up finish last season. They’ll play No. 2 Bridgeport on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“The fact that we’re here for four years in a row, it’s unbelievable, and it’s crazy to think that we’ve accomplished so much,” Kissinger said. “We’re really excited to have a chance to play for another championship."

Crofton led 34-32 with three minutes to play. But Hastings St. Cecilia regained the lead, and then held on, by making free throws.

Crofton had two costly turnovers in the final 70 seconds.

Hastings SC coach Greg Berndt said the team’s experience on the big stage showed at the finish.

“In the past, we’ve been here and let bigger leads slip away, and today I saw a team that had that focus to finish it off,” Berndt said. “There were no turnovers at that ending stretch. I think some of that is having seniors inbound the ball, and come and getting it.”

St. Cecilia doesn’t win without Kissinger, but the team also got some help when it needed it. Shaye Butler added eight points for the Hawkettes.

“(Kissinger) had a lot on her plate, breaking a press, chasing somebody around on the defensive end, and then trying to be the engine for our offense,” Berndt said. “At halftime we basically told all of the other girls, ‘Listen, she’s a great player, but you guys got to come along and join it, too.’ You saw Shaye knock down a big shot, you saw (Adeline Kirkegaard) get a little bit at the rim, and you saw (Erin Sheehy) hit a big one. And those are huge because it’s not hard for five to stop one.”

Ella Wragge led Crofton with 15 points.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.