Girls state hoops: Kissinger's work on free-throw line helps Hastings SC reach fourth straight title game

Kissinger was 13-for-17 on free throws. Hastings St. Cecilia outscored Crofton by seven points at the line.
St. Cecilia is in the championship for the fourth straight year, with titles in ’19 and ’20, and a runner-up finish last season. They’ll play No. 2 Bridgeport on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“The fact that we’re here for four years in a row, it’s unbelievable, and it’s crazy to think that we’ve accomplished so much,” Kissinger said. “We’re really excited to have a chance to play for another championship."
Hastings SC coach Greg Berndt said the team’s experience on the big stage showed at the finish.
“In the past, we’ve been here and let bigger leads slip away, and today I saw a team that had that focus to finish it off,” Berndt said. “There were no turnovers at that ending stretch. I think some of that is having seniors inbound the ball, and come and getting it.”
St. Cecilia doesn’t win without Kissinger, but the team also got some help when it needed it. Shaye Butler added eight points for the Hawkettes.
“(Kissinger) had a lot on her plate, breaking a press, chasing somebody around on the defensive end, and then trying to be the engine for our offense,” Berndt said. “At halftime we basically told all of the other girls, ‘Listen, she’s a great player, but you guys got to come along and join it, too.’ You saw Shaye knock down a big shot, you saw (Adeline Kirkegaard) get a little bit at the rim, and you saw (Erin Sheehy) hit a big one. And those are huge because it’s not hard for five to stop one.”