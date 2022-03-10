Girls state hoops: Kissinger, Hastings SC shake off halftime deficit to reach fourth straight title game

Bailey Kissinger scored 22 points to lead No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia to a 39-36 win against No. 5 Crofton in the Class C-2 girls state basketball semifinals Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
St. Cecilia is in the finals for the fourth straight year.
Crofton led 16-13 at halftime.
Kissinger scored seven points in the third quarter when HSC took the lead. She also was 7-for-9 on free throws in the fourth quarter.
Crofton had two costly turnovers in the final 90 seconds.
