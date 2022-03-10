 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS C-2 GIRLS

Girls state hoops: Kissinger, Hastings SC shake off halftime deficit to reach fourth straight title game

  • Updated
  • 0

Bailey Kissinger scored 22 points to lead No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia to a 39-36 win against No. 5 Crofton in the Class C-2 girls state basketball semifinals Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

St. Cecilia is in the finals for the fourth straight year.

Crofton led 16-13 at halftime.

Kissinger scored seven points in the third quarter when HSC took the lead. She also was 7-for-9 on free throws in the fourth quarter.

Crofton had two costly turnovers in the final 90 seconds.

High school basketball logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

