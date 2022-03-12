Girls state hoops: Just like the boys a day earlier, Humphrey/LHF girls leave with D-1 gold; 'We wanted that feeling, too'

Addison Schneider was at the hotel Friday night when the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball team arrived fresh off a state championship win at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The boys were pumped and excited, Schneider recalls. Most of the Humphrey community, if not all, was there.

Less than 24 hours after the school's boys team won a Class C-2 title in overtime, the girls completed the double-double, using a second-quarter run to put away No. 4 Shelton 42-34 in the Class D-1 state championship game Saturday at PBA.

"We wanted that feeling, too," said Schneider, the Humphrey/LHF senior and leader. "We got a little taste of it watching the game, but it wasn't quite the full thing watching. But now we definitely felt it, and it's a great feeling."

Safe to say, it was a fun week of basketball for the small town of Humphrey. In addition to the Bulldogs winning boys and girls titles, the Humphrey St. Francis girls reached the Class D-2 final Friday.

The town was ready. The entire east side of the lower bowl was packed with fans from Humphrey for both H/LHF games, and they stayed in hotels most nights this week.

"I wasn't in Humphrey," girls coach Kandee Hanzel said. "I don't think anybody was."

On Saturday, the boys players were in the student section wearing their gold medals. A day earlier, the girls were rooting for the boys and Schneider saw an atmosphere that would be fun to play in.

The Humphrey/LHF title double-double was made possible by — how appropriate? — a couple of double-doubles.

Schneider, who averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds coming into state, had 12 points and 14 rebounds against Shelton. Lexi Fraunedorfer, a 5-foot-7 senior, had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs and Bulldogs traded shots in the first quarter before No. 3 Humphrey/LHF (22-6) went on a 14-3 run in the second quarter.

"Our second quarter kind of brought us into the game," Hanzel said. "I think we were a little nervous with the big PBA spotlight in that first quarter."

Humphrey/LHF, anchored by the 6-1 Schneider, outrebounded Shelton 44-24.

Shelton, trying to get back into the game behind the three-ball, stayed within arm's reach in the second half with defense, but was never able to cut into the lead, despite Humphrey/LHF making just one field goal and scoring five total points in the third quarter.

"I kept looking at the score and thinking Jiminy Christmas, we've got a chance, we just got to hit a couple buckets in a row," Shelton coach Jeff Thober said. "It just never seemed to happen."

MaKenna Willis and Halie Clark each had eight points for Shelton (27-2), which was making its first state tournament appearance. Shelton was 4-of-28 from beyond the arc.

For Humphrey/LHF, this was the fourth trip to state in five years. The 2018, 2019 and 2021 trips ended in first-round exits, including the past two to Archbishop Bergan.

Humphrey/LHF exercised the first-round demons against Nebraska Christian before avenging the two Bergan losses with a 53-38 win against the Knights in the semifinals. Schneider tore her ACL in last year's loss to Bergan.

And now, two gold-plated trophies are headed to Humphrey, USA.

"I credit their senior leadership," Hanzel said of her team. "They just come out and all of them, even the five starters, they were ready to go from the tip-off. They're just focused and ready to go to work."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.