Girls state hoops insider: 'Unfinished business' for Norris and its past runner-up teams; freshman point guards shining

Junior guard Taylor McCabe said getting to final is huge for the community, which sent many fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the semifinals.

"It's huge for us personally because we know we've been working for this for three years now, and for our community," McCabe said. "You saw how many people showed up here, it's crazy the amount of people that want to see us win tomorrow."

Fremont is looking to become the first non-Omaha/non-Lincoln team to win a Class A state title in 39 years.

A reason to celebrate

It wasn't the result Winnebago wanted, but it will be a March the team will remember for a long time.

The Indians dropped to Saturday's Class C-1 third-place game after a 60-40 loss to defending state champion North Bend Central on Friday morning at PBA.

Bago ball was back in Lincoln and strong. The Indians defeated top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic in the opening round. The run came six years after the Winnebago boys won a state title.

"The boys were killing it for a while so it was great for the girls to have their turn," Winnebago coach Treivan Bear said. "I wouldn’t want to do with any other group of seniors."