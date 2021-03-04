Girls state hoops insider: The meaning behind Crofton's #playforkendall shirts; Pleasanton going home (and that's a good thing)

With Friday as an off-day for the D-1 tournament, Pleasanton made the 150-mile journey west to sleep in their own beds Thursday night. Coach Jordan Arensdorf said the team will get a practice in late afternoon Friday before returning to Lincoln in the evening for the 9 a.m. championship game Saturday against Weeping Water.

“This is better than staying here and playing in the third-place game tomorrow,” senior Katy Lindner said. “We’re usually not a morning team, but just getting the game out of the way and seeing what the result will be early is better than sitting around the hotel all day and just waiting to play.”

Pinnacle Bank Arena has been good to the Bulldogs. They won last year’s girls state basketball final last year there, then prevailed in three straight matches at PBA last November to take the D-1 state volleyball title.

“This is a great facility for us and it allows all of our fans to attend since they all have to be spaced out because of COVID,” Lindner said. “When we won last year as juniors (in basketball), we talked about doing it again next year. Getting another one (state title) in basketball would be great.”

Prepping to defend Weidner

How do you prepare to stop Allison Weidner?