Girls state hoops: In 'prototypical' Lincoln Lutheran game, No. 3 Warriors survive first-round scare

The Devaney Sports Center lid was pulled out of storage.

At least, that's what it felt like for the No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran girls, who couldn't find a basket for most of Monday morning's Class C-1 state tournament first-round game against No. 7 BRLD.

But like they had for 25 games coming in, the Warriors turned to defense.

It helped get them out of a nine-point third-quarter hole, and then it came through on the game's final possession as the Warriors survived for a 33-32 win to advance to Wednesday's 9 a.m. semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"It was a prototypical Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball game," Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. "You just hang around, you hang around, and we talk about that all the time — play the full 32 minutes, trust your training, next-play mentality, don't be a roller coaster ...

"When it's good, it's good, and when it's bad, no you're not down."

It looked bad for the Warriors in the third quarter when BRLD jumped to a 20-11 lead. Lutheran couldn't make a three and some of the bunny shots were bouncing out. A nine-point deficit maybe felt like 15 or 16.

But then junior Jenna Luebbe hit a three-pointer to give the Warriors (23-3) life on offense for the first time since early in the first quarter. Another three from Luebbe got the Warriors to within 22-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Katelynn Oxley, who scored a game-high 17 points, was a big factor late. She scored eight points in the final quarter, including the go-ahead bucket in the paint with less than a minute remaining.

After scoring a combined 16 points through three quarters, the Warriors posted 17 in the fourth quarter alone.

"Yeah, it's a make or miss game, and we missed a lot for a while," Coulter said. "(But) keep taking them (shots), don't second-guess yourself and eventually the percentage of it paid off in the second half just enough."

After Oxley's go-ahead bucket, BRLD didn't call a timeout and played out the final 30 seconds, but the Wolverines couldn't get a good look and a desperation shot in the final seconds missed.

Once again, Lutheran's defense came through.

"We didn't make shots in the first half (and) we didn't make a lot of shots throughout this game," said Luebbe, who had 10 points. "But we played our defense and that wins us games."

Senior Jordan Snyder led the Wolverines (19-7), who upended Wahoo on the road in the district finals to grab the eight seed, with 11 points.

Lutheran will play Gothenburg in the semifinals after the Swedes knocked off No. 5 Broken Bow 45-43.

Gothenburg was 0-3 against its Southwestern Conference rival heading into state.

Gothenburg (19-7) jumped to a 30-19 lead in the third quarter, but needed some key free throws late to hold on over Bow (22-5).

