Girls state hoops: How a resonating message on Zoom in April sparked Lincoln Lutheran's turnaround

Quarantine last April prevented Wade Coulter from meeting his team in person, so they broke the ice on a Zoom call.
And though the Lincoln Lutheran players were sitting at their homes, and nowhere near the new head coach, the message still resonated.
Coulter told the girls the plan was for Lincoln Lutheran, which was coming off an 11-11 season and had only made state once, to be playing in March.
Then junior guard Shanae Bergt remembers the first day in the gym with Coulter, who pointed to the banners.
"(He was) telling us that we were going to put one up there," the junior guard said. "I think it's kind of something (the coaches) sparked in us at the very beginning, and I think it shows on the court."
The first step in turning around a program: Believing.
Once that was instilled, the Warriors began to take off, and what was a message of confidence in April is now a certainty in March. Lincoln Lutheran will be playing in the Class C-1 state tournament for the first time since 2014, and for only the second time in school history.
"This is uncharted territory, so there is clearly a lot of buzz," Coulter said. "The reality says anybody outside of our walls didn't see this coming."
Coulter said he noticed immediately that the Warriors had the athleticism, talent and depth to flourish on the basketball court. Many of the players are also a part of the Warriors' successful volleyball program.
But there was an early challenge. A three-week pause in high school sports by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department prevented the Warriors from hitting the practice court on time. Not ideal for a first-year coach trying to implement a new style and concepts.
The first game was a 53-35 loss to rival Lincoln Christian. The Warriors, however, bounced back the next night to beat Milford and they've been riding a wave ever since.
"I thought it would be rough," Bergt said of the pause, "but (Coulter) had a great game plan coming in and we've learned what he wanted us to do and I think it worked out well."
Lincoln Lutheran (19-2) is ranked No. 6 in Class C-1 and its 19 wins are a school record. The Warriors will play Sidney (18-6) in the opening round at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Warriors take a max-out-effort approach, especially on defense. They don't have a go-to scorer; instead, they take an unselfish offensive identity. Junior Katelynn Oxley averages 8.9 points per game and sophomore Abby Wachal 8.6. Five others average between 3.6 and 5.1 points.
Coulter said the team's jump can be tracked to being a year older. There's also a competitive streak to the players.
"They're quality kids in the classroom for the most part and that certainly transitions to the basketball court," Coulter said. "It's just that desire to be successful in everything they do. Fortunately for me, I'm just kind of along for the ride and I've just kind of got to be the guy that doesn't mess it up."
State was a goal, but not the ultimate goal. There are many teams in Class C-1 capable of winning three games in Lincoln this week, and the Warriors believe they are one of them.
"You can see it when you look into their eyes," Coulter said. "They think they can win it. And that's not to be arrogant, but they legitimately feel like they can win it, and that's what it should be.
"If you're a competitor in any sport or anything you do in life, you're going out for the win. Obviously, you're going to fail sometimes, but we don't get on the bus and go to a gym to just go lose."
Bergt sees it the same way.
"It's (making state) a great accomplishment for us and our community and to be able to make it to this point, but we're not done and we know there's more to accomplish," she said.
There is only one senior, Addi Ernstmeyer, on the roster, so future winters look bright at Lincoln Lutheran. That's what people tell Coulter — wait until next year.
"I'm like, 'Well, that's not good enough," the coach said. "We've got the talent to do some damage right now, and fortunately enough, the stars kind of aligned and here we are.
"It's a wide-open class, and we've got as good a shot as anybody, so not only is there that sense of accomplishment, but there's legitimate buzz and excitement that maybe we can make some noise."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.