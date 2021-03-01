Girls state hoops: How a resonating message on Zoom in April sparked Lincoln Lutheran's turnaround

State was a goal, but not the ultimate goal. There are many teams in Class C-1 capable of winning three games in Lincoln this week, and the Warriors believe they are one of them.

"You can see it when you look into their eyes," Coulter said. "They think they can win it. And that's not to be arrogant, but they legitimately feel like they can win it, and that's what it should be.

"If you're a competitor in any sport or anything you do in life, you're going out for the win. Obviously, you're going to fail sometimes, but we don't get on the bus and go to a gym to just go lose."

Bergt sees it the same way.

"It's (making state) a great accomplishment for us and our community and to be able to make it to this point, but we're not done and we know there's more to accomplish," she said.

There is only one senior, Addi Ernstmeyer, on the roster, so future winters look bright at Lincoln Lutheran. That's what people tell Coulter — wait until next year.

"I'm like, 'Well, that's not good enough," the coach said. "We've got the talent to do some damage right now, and fortunately enough, the stars kind of aligned and here we are.

"It's a wide-open class, and we've got as good a shot as anybody, so not only is there that sense of accomplishment, but there's legitimate buzz and excitement that maybe we can make some noise."

