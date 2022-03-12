 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS C-2 GIRLS

Girls state hoops: Hastings SC fends off Bridgeport to earn third title in four years

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Bridgeport, 3.12

Hastings St. Cecilia's Isabella Kvols (left) cheers on the Hawkettes during the Class C-2 girls state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Top-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia made its fourth straight trip to the state championship count. The Hawkettes outlasted No. 2 Bridgeport 40-38 for the Class C-2 state title.

Bailey Kissinger scored 17 points to lead Hastings SC, and Shaye Butler had nine points and 11 rebounds. Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl combined for 30 of Bridgeport’s (26-2) points.

The Hawkettes capped a 26-2 season with a championship after falling to North Bend Central in last year’s Class C-1 final.

