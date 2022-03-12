Girls state hoops: Hastings SC fends off Bridgeport to earn third title in four years

BEN JONES
For the Journal Star
Top-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia made its fourth straight trip to the state championship count. The Hawkettes outlasted No. 2 Bridgeport 40-38 for the Class C-2 state title.
Bailey Kissinger scored 17 points to lead Hastings SC, and Shaye Butler had nine points and 11 rebounds. Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl combined for 30 of Bridgeport’s (26-2) points.
The Hawkettes capped a 26-2 season with a championship after falling to North Bend Central in last year’s Class C-1 final.
