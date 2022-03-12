Girls state hoops: Hastings SC back on top after one-year setback — 'Our theme this year was finish'

Playing in its fourth straight state championship game, Hastings St. Cecilia found itself in an early hole.

The Hawkettes trailed by eight points in the first quarter to No. 2 Bridgeport, an upstart team making its state championship debut — St. Cecilia's senior post player Adeline Kirkegaard was on the bench with a knee injury.

Hawkettes coach Greg Berndt knew he had a tough team. He also knew senior guard Bailey Kissinger is "the right kind of stubborn."

St. Cecilia's experience kicked in, and it came from behind to claim the Class C-2 state championship with a 40-38 win Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena behind swarming defense down the stretch and a game-high 17 points by Kissinger, who scored 13 of those in the second half.

Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored 30 of Bridgeport’s 38 points, and the 6-foot-3 Ruthie had success early with nine points in the first half. But she was limited to five in the second half, including a scoreless third quarter.

“We run everything for the most part through her, and it was just a struggle to get her the ball,” Bridgeport coach Dave Kuhlen said.

After Hastings SC (26-2) weathered the first-half storm and erased its eight-point deficit to take a 21-19 halftime lead, Kissinger took over in the third quarter. She hit a three-pointer, then picked up a steal and finished an and-one in transition to push the lead to 27-21.

Kissinger also had help. Her teammates knocked down five three-pointers, and Shaye Butler scored nine points and added 11 rebounds. Overall, the Hawkettes outrebounded Bridgeport 12-2 on the offensive glass.

Those stats were meaningful against Bridgeport’s zone defense, especially because Berndt said his team had not seen a man-to-man defense since mid-January, and outside shooting is sometimes a concern for the Hawkettes.

A Kissinger free throw with 21 seconds left pushed Hastings SC’s lead to 39-36 before Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored with eight seconds left to cut the deficit to one. Another Kissinger free throw, then an interception and foul drawn by Butler left the Bulldogs (26-2) with just one second to get up a desperation shot, which fell short.

The Hawkettes’ decorated senior class, which includes Kissinger, Butler, Kirkegaard and Erin Sheehy, finishes with three state titles. The group came within two points of a fourth with a loss to North Bend Central in the C-1 state championship game last year.

"We all had that nasty taste in our mouth throughout the whole entire year,” Kissinger said. “The only thing we wanted to do was come back here and end our careers with a gold. We fought so hard in that game too and came up just short, so our theme for this year was finish.”

But Berndt said he didn’t even once need to mention last year’s defeat during the season. His team’s hunger was already there.

“I know these guys burn inside,” he said. “They don’t need that extra expectation.”

