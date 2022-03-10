 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS B GIRLS

Girls state hoops: Game-long defensive effort, lopsided third quarter lead Omaha Skutt to 55-31 win over Adams Central

Defense wins championships, and the Omaha Skutt girls basketball team has plenty of it to go around.

The Class B No. 2 SkyHawks kept No. 5 Adams Central off-balance all game long with their full-court press. Combined with a lopsided third quarter, Omaha Skutt defeated Adams Central 55-31 in the semifinals of the Class B girls state basketball tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Omaha Skutt (26-1) held a 21-16 lead at halftime after Adams Central (23-4) did well to match its athleticism early on. Forward Rachel Goodon led the Patriots with 14 points, but Omaha Skutt did much of its damage during an 18-4 run over the entire third quarter.

Sophomore Peyon McCabe made a trio of three-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points as the SkyHawks advanced to the Class B title game against No. 1 Elkhorn North at 1 p.m. Saturday.

