Girls state hoops: From the get-go, Southwest's Emerson Barada was meant to be a point guard

The van, on its way to a basketball camp in Missouri, was full of sophomores, juniors and seniors.
With them was Emerson Barada, a youngster preparing for her first year in high school at Lincoln Southwest.
“This little 14-year-old there is kind of holding court in the van and everybody is just listening to Emerson, and doing what Emerson wants them to do,” Southwest girls coach Jeff Rump said. “That helped out because they know, 'OK, we’ll I better be nice to Emerson, because she’s going to give me the ball.'"
Clearly, Barada was meant to be a point guard.
Four years later, Barada is set to wrap up an exceptional career with the Silver Hawks, who are making their fourth straight trip to the state tournament. Barada, who fittingly wears No. 4, is a four-year starter and has been in the middle of four trips to Pinnacle Bank Arena.
She grew up a point guard, "probably just because I was always the shortest," Barada said.
But Barada’s presence within the Southwest program has been anything but short. She has been part of 82 victories, the most by a Southwest player, and she’s the school record-holder for career assists with 372.
She was dishing assists during Southwest’s run to a Class A state championship her freshman season while playing alongside her sister Alex. The Silver Hawks reached the state semifinals two years ago and were state runners-up last year.
After losing four starters from last year’s team, including four-year starters in Ferguson and Kelle, Southwest entered the 2019-20 season with some unanswered questions. But with a veteran running point, the other pieces started to fall into place, and Southwest started to find its groove after starting 5-6, a stretch that included a 64-36 loss to first-round opponent Millard South.
The Silver Hawks (18-8), ranked No. 5, are 13-2 in their last 15 games.
“When we play, we have better team chemistry, we’re playing better team defense, our offense has gotten better,” Barada said of the improvements since the first meeting with top-ranked Patriots.
Barada, one of two Silver Hawk seniors, doesn’t take a lot of shots in games. Instead, she focuses on facilitating the offense (she has 86 assists this season), and then playing strong on-ball defense on the other side of the court.
“I think that’s the biggest quality she brings outside of her leadership is just she is one of the most selfless players that I’ve ever been around,” Rump said.
Southwest will turn to its leader Thursday. Barada will be playing her ninth state tournament game, the most of any player in Class A. Many Silver Hawks will be playing in their first state tournament game.
The Silver Hawks are looking to make the most of this trip. With Fremont up by double digits late in the fourth quarter of last week’s district final, Rump pulled out his starters. There were tears.
“When (Emerson) came off the floor, it was pretty emotional, to have a player like that for four years who’s finishing up and you think it might be over with but in the back of my mind, but there’s still a chance,” Rump said.
Barada’s thinking: “That we were done. That that was my last high school game.”
There was hope. North Platte’s win against Millard West put Southwest in great shape to land the lone wild card. The team gathered in the commons area at Fremont to eat pizza and check the other scores.
When things fell into place, it was back to the gym for the Silver Hawks — a feeling they’ve gotten used to over the past four years.
It’s another chance for the Silver Hawks to make some more postseason noise and a chance for Barada to lead the way.
She’ll remember a lot more after it’s done.
“Probably just the memories made with my coaches and my teammates through the years,” she said.
