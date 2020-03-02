Girls state hoops: From the get-go, Southwest's Emerson Barada was meant to be a point guard

The van, on its way to a basketball camp in Missouri, was full of sophomores, juniors and seniors.

With them was Emerson Barada, a youngster preparing for her first year in high school at Lincoln Southwest.

“This little 14-year-old there is kind of holding court in the van and everybody is just listening to Emerson, and doing what Emerson wants them to do,” Southwest girls coach Jeff Rump said. “That helped out because they know, 'OK, we’ll I better be nice to Emerson, because she’s going to give me the ball.'"

Clearly, Barada was meant to be a point guard.

Four years later, Barada is set to wrap up an exceptional career with the Silver Hawks, who are making their fourth straight trip to the state tournament. Barada, who fittingly wears No. 4, is a four-year starter and has been in the middle of four trips to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

She grew up a point guard, "probably just because I was always the shortest," Barada said.

But Barada’s presence within the Southwest program has been anything but short. She has been part of 82 victories, the most by a Southwest player, and she’s the school record-holder for career assists with 372.