Girls state hoops: Fremont keeps foot on gas vs. Links to reach final; 'We were not going to let that happen again'

Lincoln High needed another improbable comeback to keep its magical season going.

Seniors Taylor McCabe and Bella Keaton and their Fremont teammates kept it from happening.

McCabe finished with 24 points, Keaton had 15 and the No. 3 Tigers pulled away for a 62-42 win against the No. 2 Links in the Class A girls state semifinals Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Fremont (26-2), which will play No. 5 Lincoln Southwest, will be making its second straight appearance in the state final after falling short against Lincoln Pius X last year.

It's another fun ride to the final for the Tigers.

"That's what we were hoping for, of course," said McCabe, an Iowa recruit. "We worked all season and having another shot at it, and it's really exciting."

To get there, the Tigers needed to avenge an earlier loss to Lincoln High, which rallied from down 20 points in the third quarter to stun Fremont 68-64 on Feb. 4.

On Wednesday, Emmalee Sheppard and McCabe hit three-pointers to give Fremont a 40-26 lead late in the third quarter. Fremont kept the foot on the gas and the lead grew to 19 in the fourth quarter.

Keaton made sure of there not being another Lincoln High (22-3) rally. The senior point guard had 15 points and scored eight consecutive points in the fourth quarter. She entered the game averaging 5.9 points per contest.

"Yeah, we were not going to let that happen again," Keaton said of the first meeting. "We talked about it, we knew we were going to work our butts off and we were just so motivated."

Said McCabe, "We learned. You have to learn. I think we saw the score and we were like, 'We got to keep pushing.' … I thought we connected on shots a little bit better in the second half."

Keaton made her biggest impact in the second half, cutting to the basket several times for layups and helping create turnovers.

Fremont hasn't lost a game since that home loss to the Links and will ride nine-game winning streak into Friday's final.

"We learned a lot from that," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "Bella had some big finishes, Taylor had some big finishes and anytime you can spread the floor like that, and then get to the glass, especially if you get a three-point play, which a couple of those were, those are big."

Like it has all season, Lincoln High kept fighting to the finish, but the deficit was too large. J'unti Franklin had 15 points, Kiana Wiley had 11 and Bri Robinson had 10.

Two nights earlier, the Links won their first state tournament game since 2000.

"We definitely left our mark," Links fourth-year coach Dominique Kelley said. "Obviously it's not where we want to be. I just kind of told them what I told them last year, we remember how we felt when we got upset in the first round of districts … I just told them to remember how they feel tonight and we're super-close and let's just build on what we this year."

