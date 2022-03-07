Girls state hoops: Franklin's three energizes Lincoln High's late surge and the Links' big show of support

The Lincoln High students, alumni and supporters came out in full force Monday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

J'unti Franklin and her Lincoln High teammates gave them a good reason to come back Wednesday night.

Franklin shifted a white-knuckled fourth quarter into her team's favor with a late three-pointer and the No. 3 Links finished with a fury in a 52-41 win against No. 7 Bellevue East in the opening round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament.

Lincoln High closed the game on a 12-0 run. Franklin's three from near the top of the key came with 2 minutes, 40 seconds remaining and it broke a 41-41 tie.

The senior guard, who was struggling shooting from long range all game (she missed six straight attempts at one point), came up with the biggest shot of the season for the Links, who won their first state tournament game since 2000.

"I didn't have much confidence at the beginning," sand Franklin, who finished with 13 points. "(But) my shot was coming into form. I had a lot of confidence and it looked right, felt right, and it was right."

The Links created some turnovers late and made their free throws to advance to play Fremont at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at PBA.

Bellevue East trailed for much of the game, including 38-31 early in the fourth, but rallied to take a one-point lead on Riley Jensen's layup through traffic around the midway point of the final frame.

But like they have all season, the Links (22-2) responded.

"It would have been really easy for that game to go either way, and I'm super-proud of our kids for finding a way to get it done," Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said.

"I think that's where this culture has shifted a little bit. I was a little bit worried. (But) I think our kids felt like we were going to figure it out and find a way to get it done."

Bri Robinson added 12 points for Lincoln High in a game featuring two rosters that hadn't played in a state tournament before.

That led to some extra juice from the Lincoln High faithful and a student body that filled up most of the section behind one of the baskets.

"We had so many people here," Kelley said. "The greater Lincoln community and Lincoln High in general have done a really good job supporting our team."

Jensen had 17 points and Mya Skoff added 16 for the Chieftains (19-7), who were making their first state appearance since 2014.

The second-half plan including Lincoln High throwing in a zone defense that had only worked on for about 20 minutes, Kelley noted.

The Links made the right moves, and now they get to come back to PBA.

