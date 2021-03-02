Girls state hoops: Five can't-miss games on Wednesday's menu

The action heats up Wednesday with 18 games across the Capital City. Here's a look at the most intriguing.

Class B: No. 3 Crete (21-3) vs. No. 7 Scottsbluff (18-6), 11:15 a.m., PBA — The Cardinals are back in Lincoln to defend their state title, and many of the players on the Crete roster have played in six state tournament games. That's a nice perk in March. The Bearcats have a trio of players — Mariyah Avila (11 points per game), Payton Burda (9.5) and Sabrina Harsh (9.4) — to turn to offensively.

Class C-1: No. 3 Broken Bow (23-1) vs. No. 6 North Bend Central (21-3), 4 p.m., PBA — The Emanuel sisters, Kaitlyn and Sydney, are quite a 1-2 punch for defending state champion North Bend Central, averaging a combined 31.8 points per contest. Broken Bow, back at state for the first time since 2003, had a talented group of guards, led by point guard Kali Staples.

Class C-2: No. 3 Wood River (24-2) vs. No. 4 BRLD (20-4), 4 p.m., Lincoln Southeast — Wood River is playing in its first state tournament since 1990, and the Eagles are led by seniors Boston Boucher (14.6 ppg) and Kiernan Paulk (14.5). BRLD has knocked off a lot of talented teams this year, so the Wolverines shouldn't be caught up in the big stage.