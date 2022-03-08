Girls state hoops: Fast start enough for top-ranked Elkhorn North in win over Waverly

No. 1 Elkhorn North began defense of its Class B state championship with a 46-29 win against No. 7 Waverly in the girls state tournament Tuesday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sophomore standout Britt Prince scored 19 points to lead the Wolves, who raced to a 15-5 lead to begin the game, and grew the lead to 20 in the second quarter.

Elkhorn North (24-1) will play either Norris or York in Thursday's semifinals at PBA. Waverly's season ends at 12-12.

Paige Radenslaben had nine points for the Vikings.

