Girls state hoops: Falls City SH seniors break through in D-2 final, achieve 'grade school' goal

The seniors from Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart remember last year’s loss to Humphrey St. Francis in the state championship.

Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz were determined to not let that happen again for the Irish.

The two combined to score 14 of the team's 20 points in the second half as Sacred Heart defeated the No. 2 Flyers 43-33 in the girls title game on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena for their first championship since 2018 and seventh overall.

For a senior class that accomplished so much for the Irish and came up short in each of the last three seasons, Friday completed the missing piece.

“Even back in grade school, you could see this was a talented, talented group, and even in junior high they were pretty much winning everything,” FCSH coach Luke Santo said. “As a coach, you were disappointed, and you just hope that you could get here and win one for the girls. It’s good for all the girls but especially for these seniors.

“They deserve it, they really deserve it.”

Vonderschmidt, the program’s all-time leading scorer, finished with six points and a game-high 10 rebounds. She won a volleyball title for the school in the fall, but cutting the nets down in basketball has proved to be elusive.

“I’ve been waiting for it since freshman year,” Vonderschmidt said. “I think this year was definitely our time to improve. We worked really, really hard to get here.”

Magdanz was injured in the semifinals last season and missed the loss. She stepped up down the stretch and made a difference in the win Friday night.

“It was really tough last year not being able to play in the championship,” she said. “After that, I was pretty motivated. We wanted to get back to Pinnacle as our ultimate goal.

“I didn’t get to play in the summer, but our girls were pretty motivated, and throughout the season, I had a good feeling about where we were going to finish at.”

The Irish led the majority of the first half but were hit with a full-court press and a 10-2 run in the third quarter. The Flyers took a one-point lead towards the end of the quarter.

“When they are down, they get that press cranked up and we have seen them do that to teams,” Santo said. “We got a little panicked there at times. They had that one-point lead but we settled down enough to take care of it and eventually we went on that run.”

Falls City SH ripped off a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to get an eight-point lead with three minutes to go to seal the game for their 19th straight win.

For Humphrey SF, it was its first loss to a Class D team since they lost in the state championship in 2020.

“We had a lot of self-confidence,” Flyers coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “We felt like we would be competitive this season and this group is so committed and worked so hard.”

