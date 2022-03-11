Girls state hoops: Falls City SH is back on top after outlasting Humphrey SF in D-2 final

The seniors from D-2 No. 1 Falls City SH remember last year’s loss to Humphrey SF in the state championship.

Olivia Eickhoff and Rachel Magdanz were determined to not let that happen again for the Irish.

The two combined to score 20 of their 25 points in the second half to defeat the second-ranked Flyers 43-33 in the state championship on Friday night.

“Our offense was not good there in that third quarter,” head coach Luke Santo said. “We tried to set up some ball screens up there and to get more space for Rachel and Olivia to get some room in there and get to the rim.”

Humphrey SF pushed the Irish late but could never get closer than two in the fourth quarter.

Falls City SH (27-3) ripped off a 6-0 in the fourth quarter to get an eight-point lead with three minutes to go to seal the game.

"They adjusted to our press for one thing and then got spaced out, and then we got to the point where we're starting to take some chances, and I think the pressure of the end of the game was tightening up on us a little bit," Humphrey SF coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "So we started taking some chances, got a backdoor cut, some things like that just kind of snowballed on us."

Erison Vonderschmidt was great on the boards down the stretch, finishing with a game-high 10 rebounds to go along with six points. Jessica Wertenberger rounded out the Irish scoring with six points and six boards.

“It’s amazing,” Vonderschmidt said in her postgame news conference. “It’s sad that it’s my last time but this is a great way to end. This was my goal and I got it."

It’s the first state title since 2018 for the Irish, and the seventh all-time.

Kaylee Stricklin led the Flyers (25-4) with 10 points, but was hampered by foul trouble all night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.