Girls state hoops: Falls City SH, Humphrey SF to meet in rematch of last season's D-2 title game

Falls City Sacred Heart and Humphrey St. Francis will meet for a rematch of last year’s Class D-2 state championship game after both teams pulled out wins in Wednesday’s semifinal round at the Devaney Sports Center.

Neither team had it easy, however, as both got pushed by their opponents to earn their spot in the title game. Top-ranked Falls City SH held off No. 5 Sterling 48-38, and the defending champion Flyers edged St. Mary’s, 40-37.

The Irish (26-3) needed to hit 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off a furious rally from a Sterling team that trailed by as much as 14 but cut the deficit to 38-35 with 2:35 to play.

Falls City SH did not make a single three-pointer. The Irish were in control for most of the game but could not quite pull away.

“We got some good looks here and there,” Falls City SH coach Luke Santo said. “I thought one of those three was going to fall, we just couldn’t get one and get a big momentum play.”

Erison Vonderschmidt led the way for the Irish with 22 points, including 4-of-4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Rachel Magdanz also hit all four of her foul shots in the final frame to join Olivia Eikhoff with 12 points.

Sterling applied a pressure defense down the stretch, and Macy Richardson scored 13 of her 22 points in the second half, but Falls City SH’s efficiency at the line put the game out of reach.

“The outcome’s not what we wanted, but I’m so proud of their effort and their fight,” Sterling coach Josh Pfeiffer said. "As a coach, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

After his team was pushed late in Wednesday’s semifinal, Santo said he’s glad for the extra day of preparation before Friday’s state title game.

“Our girls are excited,” he said. “We’re happy to move on.”

No. 2 Humphrey SF faced a 17-15 halftime deficit to No. 4 St. Mary’s, but the Flyers found a spark in the second half behind the play of Kaylee Stricklin. The senior scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to help turn the tide of the game.

HSF coach Bryan Reichmuth said the change came as a result of a halftime conversation.

“I thought she was getting good looks, she was just rushing them a little bit,” Reichmuth said. “She corrected that in the second half.”

The Flyers (25-3) also got a boost at the free-throw line. They hit 13 of 17 foul shots in the second half, including 7-of-8 in the fourth quarter to help ice the game. Four of those came from Stricklin.

Mya Hedstrom led St. Mary’s (20-7) with 13 points, and Alissa Brabec added 10, eight of which came in the third quarter.

Falls City SH and Humphrey SF will close out Friday’s championship games when they meet at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

