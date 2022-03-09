 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CLASS D-2 GIRLS

Girls state hoops: Falls City SH clamps down on defense to hold off Sterling

Sterling vs. Falls City SH, 3.9

Falls City SH's Olivia Eickhoff (left) and Erison Vonderschmidt attempt to block Sterling's Macy Richardson's shot during a Class D-2 semifinal Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart outlasted No. 5 Sterling in Wednesday's Class D-2 semifinal win 48-38 at the Devaney Sports Center and clinched their second straight state title game berth.

The Irish will face the winner of Humphrey St. Francis and St. Mary's in Friday's state championship.

The Irish (26-3) put the clamps on Sterling defensively in the first half, allowing just 14 points on four field goals, then knocked down 10-of-12 fourth-quarter free throws

Sterling was led by Macy Richardson with 22 points fell to 20-7 with the loss.

