Girls state hoops: Falls City SH clamps down on defense to hold off Sterling

Top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart outlasted No. 5 Sterling in Wednesday's Class D-2 semifinal win 48-38 at the Devaney Sports Center and clinched their second straight state title game berth.

The Irish will face the winner of Humphrey St. Francis and St. Mary's in Friday's state championship.

The Irish (26-3) put the clamps on Sterling defensively in the first half, allowing just 14 points on four field goals, then knocked down 10-of-12 fourth-quarter free throws

Sterling was led by Macy Richardson with 22 points fell to 20-7 with the loss.

