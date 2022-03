Kaitlyn Emanuel and Alyssa Fortik battled it out in a matchup of girls basketball stars Monday, but it was Emanuel and North Bend Central that left with a spot in the state semifinals.

The Class C-1 No. 2 Tigers defeated No. 6 Malcolm 61-49 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Emmanuel scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to go with four assists to lead the Tigers. Fortik had 24 points for the Clippers (20-7).

North Bend Central (25-2) will play in the semifinals Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

