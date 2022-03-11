Girls state hoops: Early talks of a title run come to fruition as Fremont turns to defense to halt Southwest

Fremont wanted a state championship this season, and the Tigers were not afraid to talk about it in November.

Even coach Kelly Flynn, in his fourth year guiding the program, would offer a quote before every practice, something connected to what the team wanted to accomplish in March.

“All of our quotes were kind of based around on how are we going to make it here, and then once we got here, we all had to come together,” senior Macy Bryant said.

Fremont backed up the talk Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but probably not how they expected.

Known for their high-octane offense, the No. 3 Tigers needed every ounce of defense to get past No. 5 Lincoln Southwest 37-32 in the Class A girls state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Fremont’s previous low for points this season was 49, also against Lincoln Southwest.

Taylor McCabe, in the final game of her decorated Fremont career, had 16 points.

"I waited four months to play in this game and I think we all felt the same way," said McCabe, who finished her career as the all-time leading scorer in Class A history. "I wasn't going to go out my last game (with a loss), so just had to do what it took."

When the Tigers (27-2) needed some timely shots, they got them, none bigger than McKenna Murphy’s three-pointer from the wing that put her team up 32-30 with 1 minute, 46 seconds remaining. Fremont never relinquished the lead.

The Tigers relish scoring in the 60s, 70s — and even the 80s — but they gladly took 37, knowing that it was enough to win the school its first state title in girls basketball.

“We knew Lincoln Southwest was going to be a very, very tough opponent,” Flynn said. “At the state championship, it doesn’t matter if we win 20 to 19 or 30 to 29. We just talked about the confidence about a 16-minute game (after halftime) and that we were playing good defense.”

Fremont shot just 30% from the field and was 1-for-14 from the field to begin the game. But a McCabe-led run got the Tigers back in it after trailing 13-5. When Southwest took a 30-24 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers responded with their most important run of the season, closing the contest with a 13-2 blast.

Known for their three-point shooting, the Tigers only hit four against superb perimeter defense from the Silver Hawks (21-6). But Murphy, a sophomore, was open and buried a three to tilt the game in Fremont’s favor.

“Bella (Keaton) trusted me a ton,” said Murphy, who had nine points. “She drove in, got double-teamed and kicked it out, and that was my first three of the game.”

Southwest played arguably the three best offenses over a five-day stretch this week. With perimeter defenders like Kennadi Williams, Taryn Ling and Aniya Seymore, the Silver Hawks held No. 4 Omaha Central to 38 points and No. 1 Millard South to 46 — season lows for both teams.

“Our target number is 38,” Southwest coach Tim Barada said. “If we keep people at 38 or under, we think we have a fighting chance to win the basketball game. Unfortunately, we could not get to 40 today.”

Southwest had a lot of success in the paint, scoring 28 points there, but the Silver Hawks were 0-for-9 from three-point range. Senior Freddie Wallace had nine points.

For the Fremont seniors, the journey to a state title was built over four years with Flynn, who won 11 state titles at South Sioux City. The Tigers lost by a point in a district final when McCabe and Bryant were freshmen. They won a state game two seasons ago and two state games last year before falling short to Lincoln Pius X in the final.

They were progressing, and they wanted to avenge that loss to the Thunderbolts in the opener this season, but lost 68-64.

It’s been a roller coaster ride, McCabe said.

“I think we knew that we had quite a bit of work to do until we got to this point,” McCabe said of that season-opening loss. “I think everyone can tell that we put that in and we put in the time and it all was worth it."

Fremont is the first non-Omaha metro/non-Lincoln team to win a Class A state title in girls basketball since Kearney in 1982.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

