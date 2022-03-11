 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls state hoops: Defense and Murphy's late three lifts Fremont to first state championship

Lincoln Southwest vs. Fremont, 3.11

Lincoln Southwest's Kennadi Williams guards Fremont's Taylor McCabe during the Class A girls championship Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Fremont's high-octane offense was held in check.

The Tigers, though, had their defense to fall back on.

No. 3 Fremont overcome a tough shooting night to outlast No. 5 Lincoln Southwest 37-32 in the Class A girls state championship game Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It's the Tigers' first state title and the first Class A crown won by a non-Omaha metro/non-Lincoln team since Kearney in 1982.

Sophomore McKenna Murphy hit a three-pointer from the wing with 1:46 remaining to give Fremont a 32-30 lead, and the Tigers held strong from there.

Taylor McCabe, playing the final game of her decorated Fremont career, scored 16 points.

Check back for photos and updates to this story.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

