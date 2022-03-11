Girls state hoops: Defense and Murphy's late three lifts Fremont to first state championship

Fremont's high-octane offense was held in check.

The Tigers, though, had their defense to fall back on.

No. 3 Fremont overcome a tough shooting night to outlast No. 5 Lincoln Southwest 37-32 in the Class A girls state championship game Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It's the Tigers' first state title and the first Class A crown won by a non-Omaha metro/non-Lincoln team since Kearney in 1982.

Sophomore McKenna Murphy hit a three-pointer from the wing with 1:46 remaining to give Fremont a 32-30 lead, and the Tigers held strong from there.

Taylor McCabe, playing the final game of her decorated Fremont career, scored 16 points.

