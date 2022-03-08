Girls state hoops: Crofton wins, but here's why coach Aaron Losing is teasing his team

Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl combined for 43 of Bridgeport's 55 points as the No. 2 Bulldogs had no problem getting by No. 7 Sutton 55-35 Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast in the opening round of the Class C-2 girls state basketball tournament.

Ruthie Goltl scored 24 and Olivia added 19.

That wasn’t the only thing that went right for the Bulldogs, however, as it was their perimeter and inside defense that laid dividends limiting the Fillies to only 10 first-half points including only four in the second quarter.

Julia George led Sutton (22-5) with 12 points.

With the win, Bridgeport (25-1) moves on to the semifinals for the second year in a row and will face No. 6 Oakland-Craig. The Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion Crofton in the semifinals last season 66-48.

“We were there last year and we’re a better team this year,” Bulldog coach Dave Kuhlen said. “We’ve got to get further and I guarantee the girls are not satisfied with just winning the first round.”

Crofton 41, Ponca 38: Crofton coach Aaron Losing was obviously pleased his team won. He may have aged a bit, though.

Losing's Warriors led 38-34 with 1:45 remaining in the game, but Ponca's Samantha Ehlers drilled a jump shot and Mattie Milligan came up with a massive steal-and-score to tie the game.

Enter Ella Wragge. Crofton's leading scorer converted a layup and made a foul shot with 4 seconds left in the game to produce the final score.

“I told them (Crofton) that if they want to win two more games like that this week, they’re welcome to, but they might have to come to my funeral next week,” said Losing. “I’ve been on a great ride here for a long time, and I’m glad that these kids are taking me on another one.”

Caitlin Guenther, who entered averaging six points a game, picked up the scoring slack for the Warriors (23-4) with 14 points. Alexis Folkers and Jayden Jordan chipped in eight apiece.

Folkers was especially clutch, scoring four of her points in the final four minutes of the game. Samantha Ehlers led the Indians with 13 points while Ashlyn Kingsbury added 11.

Oakland-Craig 60, Guardian Angels CC 53: When Chaney and Sadie Nelson get in transition, look out.

The Nelson sisters did that and more, combining to score 35 points to lead the No. 6 Knights (19-7) past the No. 3 Bluejays.

Sadie Nelson was the leading contributor with a game-high 18 points.

Knights head coach Scott Guzinski has seen that a lot from his two leading guards.

“Transition is what we practice,” said Guzinski. “That’s the first thing we practice on the first day, and those kids want to play fast like that. That’s what they do, and they’ve played together like that since they were second or third graders.”

Hastings SC 47, Elkhorn Valley 23: Bailey Kissinger and Adeline Kirkegaard outscored Elkhorn Valley themselves in a comfortable first-round win.

Both scored 16 points as the No. 1 Hawkettes (24-2) blitzed No. 8 Elkhorn Valley out of halftime, winning the third quarter by 12 points to pull away.

