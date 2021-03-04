Girls state hoops: Class D-2 coaches take a lot of pride in leading small programs to big destinations

Steve Wieseler has roamed the sidelines every March in Lincoln for 11 straight seasons now.
His Wynot girls basketball team and the state tournament go together like bread and butter. The Blue Devils have reached the Class D-2 state final an incredible 10 times in that stretch and have won seven championships.
Wynot fell short in Thursday's state semifinals, but Wieseler isn't finished coaching in the Capital City just yet.
He'll guide his girls team in Friday's third-place game, and then come back next week for the boys tournament. Wieseler joined the Wynot boys team as an assistant coach this season, and the Blue Devils are in the boys field, too.
I'd say having one of the most successful girls basketball coaches in state history on staff seems like a nice perk for boys coach Lee Heimes.
"I just wanted to help with the fundamentals and defense and stuff," said Wieseler, who has two sons on the team. "It's been a great year, and we've learned a lot from each other."
The girls state tournament is taking place this week. It brings to Lincoln the state's best teams, best players and best coaches, and some of the great coaches are in the lower classes.
Just look at Thursday's Class D-2 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The two matchups featured three coaches with more than 1,000 combined wins.
Humphrey St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth has won 337 games in 15 seasons.
Wieseler has won 426 games in 22 seasons at Wynot. About 50 feet from him was Luke Santo, who has won 364 games in 15 seasons at Falls City Sacred Heart.
And when great coaches see each other in a big-game setting — Wynot and Falls City Sacred Heart have played each other at state for seven straight years now — a chess match usually ensues.
"There's things you go through over the course of the year and you don't try to show it too much because you know they'll discover it," Wieseler said. "It's fun and we have a lot of respect for each other, and we talk throughout the course of the year.
"I think there's a general respect with everyone involved."
Falls City Sacred Heart got the edge this year, defeating Wynot 41-27 Thursday to advance to the state championship game for the 11th time in program history. It will be the Irish's sixth final under Santo.
What keeps successful coaches at the lower levels from leaving for bigger coaching jobs?
The communities play a big part.
"I love Sacred Heart," Santo said. "I’m married, I got kids down there now, my wife has a good job there, so we’re rooted in. Sacred Heart is special to me.
"I just can’t see myself leaving."
Wieseler, who also farms, has similar roots.
"Obviously I’m tied down a little bit, but everybody’s got their own passions, their own goals, what they want out of life," he said. "Some think bigger is better, but I just love the relationships you make with kids and the life-long relationships. That’s really my motivation.
"The success we have is great, but all I care about is the kids in that locker room."
Thursday's slate of games included some other coaches who have made a big impact coaching at smaller schools. Aaron Losing's Crofton program has experienced a run similar to Wynot's. The Warriors were playing in their 16th state semifinal in 17 trips, and Losing reached the 400-win milestone earlier this season.
Ponca's Bob Hayes has been coaching for 41 years and began the year with 451 victories.
Like a lot of coaches, the most successful ones also help the schools in other ways. Santo is an assistant on Doug Goltz's (speaking of longtime success) football staff. Part of his "decompressing" after basketball season is coaching junior high track.
Wieseler also is an assistant football coach, and he has spent this winter — because Wynot only has one gym — coaching or helping one team at practice from 4-6 p.m. and the other from 6-8 p.m.
For those like Reichmuth, Santo and Wieseler, the coaching never stops. And that's just the way they like it.
"The biggest driving force is I just want to help kids and make a difference, like all coaches," Wieseler said. "I kind of went about it the back way, but here I am."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.