Girls state hoops: Class D-2 coaches take a lot of pride in leading small programs to big destinations

"I just can’t see myself leaving."

Wieseler, who also farms, has similar roots.

"Obviously I’m tied down a little bit, but everybody’s got their own passions, their own goals, what they want out of life," he said. "Some think bigger is better, but I just love the relationships you make with kids and the life-long relationships. That’s really my motivation.

"The success we have is great, but all I care about is the kids in that locker room."

Thursday's slate of games included some other coaches who have made a big impact coaching at smaller schools. Aaron Losing's Crofton program has experienced a run similar to Wynot's. The Warriors were playing in their 16th state semifinal in 17 trips, and Losing reached the 400-win milestone earlier this season.

Ponca's Bob Hayes has been coaching for 41 years and began the year with 451 victories.

Like a lot of coaches, the most successful ones also help the schools in other ways. Santo is an assistant on Doug Goltz's (speaking of longtime success) football staff. Part of his "decompressing" after basketball season is coaching junior high track.