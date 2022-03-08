Girls state hoops: C-2 No. 1 Hastings SC dominates second half to roll No. 8 Elkhorn Valley

Top-rated Hastings St. Cecilia cruised to a 47-20 win against No. 8 Elkhorn Valley in the opening round of the Class C-2 girls basketball tournament Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.
After taking a 16-12 lead into halftime, the Hawkettes (24-2) broke the game open in the second half with a 19-6 third quarter. Then, St. Cecilia scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Bailey Kissinger and Adeline Kirkegaard both scored 16 points to lead the Hawkettes.
Elkhorn Valley finishes the season 22-5.
