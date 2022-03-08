 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girls state hoops: C-2 No. 1 Hastings SC dominates second half to roll No. 8 Elkhorn Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

Top-rated Hastings St. Cecilia cruised to a 47-20 win against No. 8 Elkhorn Valley in the opening round of the Class C-2 girls basketball tournament Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

After taking a 16-12 lead into halftime, the Hawkettes (24-2) broke the game open in the second half with a 19-6 third quarter. Then, St. Cecilia scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Bailey Kissinger and Adeline Kirkegaard both scored 16 points to lead the Hawkettes.

Elkhorn Valley finishes the season 22-5.

Check back for updates to this story

 
High school basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News