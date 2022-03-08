Girls state hoops: C-2 No. 1 Hastings SC dominates second half to roll No. 8 Elkhorn Valley

Top-rated Hastings St. Cecilia cruised to a 47-20 win against No. 8 Elkhorn Valley in the opening round of the Class C-2 girls basketball tournament Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast.

After taking a 16-12 lead into halftime, the Hawkettes (24-2) broke the game open in the second half with a 19-6 third quarter. Then, St. Cecilia scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter to seal the win.