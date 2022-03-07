 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls state hoops: Babbitt ties all-class record for threes as top-ranked Millard South rolls

  • Updated
  • 0

Mya Babbitt tied the all-class tournament record for three-pointers in a game as the No. 1 Millard South girls rolled to a 62-45 win against No. 8 Bellevue West in the opening round of the Class A state tournament Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Babbitt, who finished with 23 points, made five three-pointers in the first half. The junior's seventh came early in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots a 53-26 lead. Junior Khloe Lemon added 13 points.

Millard South (27-0), which is in the state semifinals for the third straight year, will play the winner of Omaha Central and Lincoln Southwest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at PBA.

Bellevue West's season ends at 18-7.

High school basketball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

