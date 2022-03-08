 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls state hoops: Archbishop Bergan begins Class D-1 title quest with comfortable win

In last year’s girls state basketball tournament, Archbishop Bergan won its opening game but lost in the semifinals to Pleasanton.

They'll have another crack at getting to a state basketball championship this year.

No. 1 Archbishop Bergan (19-6) defeated No. 9 BDS (23-5) in the opening round of the 2022 D-1 state basketball tournament, 47-33.

Behind a couple of layups and a pair of Rebecca Baker three-pointers, the Knights went on a 10-0 run over a three-minute span in the first half that BDS never fully responded to.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led the Knights with 11 points. 

— Tim Gray and Cody Frederick

