Girls state hoops: After 'dream' title run last year, Elkhorn North girls take motivation route for back-to-back

The last time these two teams met, Britt Prince cut through the middle of court and connected for the winning shot with no time left on the clock.

On Saturday, Prince watched the final moments from the sideline after departing with 49 seconds remaining to rousing cheers from the hometown fans and hugs from her teammates.

No last-second heroics were needed this time at Pinnacle Bank Arena, but Prince's impact still loomed just as large as the star sophomore led No. 1 Elkhorn North to a 49-36 win against No. 2 Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls state final.

Round 3, the rubber match, went to the Wolves (26-1), who are back-to-back champions in the school's second year of existence.

"We had a lot of motivation for this game," said Prince, who finished with 21 points, seven assists an six steals. "They were our only loss, and coming in here, we really wanted this win for our seniors and for everything."

The first meeting, won by No. 2 Omaha Skutt (26-2), saw a combined 117 points. The subdistrict final, won by Elkhorn North, reached 122.

Saturday's clash between Class B's top teams was defined by defense.

Omaha Skutt had just 13 points at the 1:45 mark of the third quarter and was held to a season-low in points while shooting just 31% from the field and 2-of-12 on threes.

"That game (subdistrict final) really showcased our offensive abilities, and today I guess we showcased our defensive abilities," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said.

Some factors, including nerves and the depth perception of PBA, play a role in low-scoring games, the coach noted, "but I also think the really good teams play really good defense when you get to the end of the year."

Britt Prince, though, still provided some juice on offense with her shooting and passing skills.

She knocked down a step-back three-pointer at the end of the first-quarter buzzer, connected on a deep three immediately out of halftime and made a pretty dish to Grace Thompson for two and a foul a few minutes later.

The Wolves took a methodical approach to building leads of 20-10 at halftime, 25-13 in the third quarter and 40-23 in the fourth on a Prince pull-up jumper. What on paper looked like one of the toss-up finals of the girls state tournament turned into a one-sided contest.

"They took us out of everything we wanted to do offensively," Skutt coach Kip Colony said. "We're not a 2-for-12 three-point shooting team. We usually get 16 three-point attempts in the first half alone, and we did not get that up today. That's a credit to their defense."

Sophomore Peyton McCabe scored 13 points to lead the SkyHawks, who were appearing in their first state final since 2004.

Hannah Nadgwick had 10 points and Grace Thompson had nine points and seven rebounds for the Wolves.

Elkhorn North opened the doors to its school in August of 2020. Since then the girls basketball team has just two losses and now two state titles.

Coach Prince said last year's state experience felt like a "dream." Was there pressure this year? Sure, but Coach Prince said she never talked about back-to-back with the kids as the Wolves became the hunted and not the huntee.

The team still felt like it had an edge this week.

"I think our team, we felt a lot more confident coming into the state tournament, thinking to ourselves that we've already been here," Britt Prince said. "Some of them (other teams) don't have the experience like playing in this arena ... and I thought we used that to our advantage."

At the end of Saturday's game, the Elkhorn North student section began chanting, "This is our house!"

With a spotless 6-0 record at PBA now, it's hard to argue.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.