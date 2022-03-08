Girls state hoops: Adams Central pulls away from Beatrice; Trout sets Class B record in Skutt win

The Adams Central seniors have been to the state tournament twice before, but this season presented a new challenge.

A move up to Class B meant the Patriots would see better competition, especially if they made it to Lincoln. They’ve risen to the challenge.

Senior Libby Trausch scored 17 points (and reached 1,000 career points) and junior Rachel Gooden made her presence felt inside as No. 4 Adams Central outlasted No. 6 Beatrice 56-46 in the first round of the Class B girls tournament Tuesday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

After finishing 14-9 last year and missing state in Class C-1, Adams Central is in Class B’s final four.

“They feel like they can battle with any team in our class,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “We’ve proven ourselves all year long … early in the season, I don’t think too many people were looking at us to be where we’re at right now, so it’s been nice to be that underdog all season long.”

The Patriots (23-3) will certainly be the underdog when they take on No. 2 Omaha Skutt (25-1) at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

What challenge does Skutt present?

“Everything,” Evans said.

Tuesday’s Adams Central-Beatrice clash featured several ties, including 36-36 after the third quarter. That’s when Trausch and Gooden took over.

Trausch broke the tie with an and-one and that began a 20-point surge to end the game. Gooden had 15 points and was a problem for the Lady Orange inside at both ends of the court. Trausch and Gooden combined for 12 points in the final quarter.

“We knew it was an all-or-nothing thing,” Trausch said. “We were going to go home or play another day, and I think we just kind of got that fire under us and we really played much better in that second half.”

Beatrice had its offense working well until the final quarter. Senior Morgan Mahoney and sophomore Addison Hatcliff each had 10 points for the Lady Orange (16-6).

“I thought the first half was really good, I thought it was one of the better first half we have had all season.” Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said. “Down the stretch we had a few fouls hat we have to be solid on. Missed some free throws. You can’t do that stuff at state tournaments."

Omaha Skutt 68, Blair 50: Omaha Skutt’s Jesse Trout knows her role for the No. 2 SkyHawks is to be a shooter. On Tuesday, she found her rhythm.

She knocked down six three-pointers, which tied the Class B state tournament record.

“I’m happy when I hit them, but I just keep shooting,” Trout said. “I was just open, and I knew that if I got the ball, my job is to just shoot it.”

Skutt coach Kip Colony had no idea about the record but had some high praise for the senior.

“She is great under pressure,” he said. “Nothing seems to faze her. She doesn’t get nervous about anything. I mean, just as cool as ice.”

Trout hit five of her threes in the first half to give the SkyHawks a 25-point lead at the break. Peyton McCabe also had 17 of her 23 points in the first half.

“I mean, we have a team that can really hit and drive,” Colony said. “We had the luxury of going into halftime up 44-19. That is as good of execution as you can have in the first round of the state tournament.”

Molly Ladwig had her moments in the second half. She scored 12 points after halftime to bring the Bears (18-7) within 11 with five minutes to go before Skutt pulled away again. Ladwig finished with 27.

