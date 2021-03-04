Girls state hoops: A 30-second briefing on each of Thursday's six semifinal games

Ponca--Kingsbury 23, Ehlers 15, McGill 8, Crosgrove 4, McAfee 2, Milligan 2, Evans 1.

CROFTON 66, BRIDGEPORT 48

No. 1 Crofton defeated Bridgeport 66-48 in the Class C-2 state semifinals Thursday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

What happened: Bridgeport scored the first four points, and then it was all Crofton, which answered with an 11-0 run. Senior Lacey Sprakel had 17 points and did a good job containing 6-foot-3 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport, who entered the averaging 20 points per game. Freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl had six first-half points to lead the Bulldogs.

How it happened: Full-court pressure, attacking the glass, ball movement transition points, a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the third quarter. Crofton did it all in turning this one into a blowout.

Worth noting: Crofton will be playing in its 13th state final, and eighth since 2010. The Warriors won five straight titles from 2012-16.

Up next: The top-ranked Warriors will play in Saturday's C-2 8:45 p.m. final against Ponca or BRLD.