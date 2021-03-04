Girls state hoops: A 30-second briefing on each of Thursday's six semifinal games

Want the nuts-and-bolts from the action? We've got you covered.
How it happened: A 10-2 first-quarter deficit sparked a 19-0 Ponca run that put in the Indians in control of the game. Ponca’s Ashlyn Kingsbury led all players with 23 points, while Samantha Ehlers added a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double for the Indians. Jordan Snyder led BRLD with 12 points.
Worth note: Despite entering the state tournament as a No. 4 seed in 2020 and No. 6 seed in 2021, Ponca will now play in the Class C-2 state title game for a second straight season. The Indians upset top-seeded Oakland-Craig in the semifinals a year ago; They’ll face the tournament’s No. 1 seed in the final this time around.
What’s next: Ponca will face No. 1 Crofton (25-3) in the Class C-2 title game at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. BRLD will face Bridgeport in the third-place game Friday at 2 p.m.
PONCA 55, BRLD 37
|BRLD
|10
|7
|15
|5
|--
|37
|Ponca
|12
|18
|16
|9
|--
|55
BRLD--Snyder 12, Freemont 5, Beutler 5, Bucholz 5, Tietz 3, Bonneau 3, Berg 2, Anderson 2.
Ponca--Kingsbury 23, Ehlers 15, McGill 8, Crosgrove 4, McAfee 2, Milligan 2, Evans 1.
CROFTON 66, BRIDGEPORT 48
No. 1 Crofton defeated Bridgeport 66-48 in the Class C-2 state semifinals Thursday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
What happened: Bridgeport scored the first four points, and then it was all Crofton, which answered with an 11-0 run. Senior Lacey Sprakel had 17 points and did a good job containing 6-foot-3 Ruthie Loomis-Goltl of Bridgeport, who entered the averaging 20 points per game. Freshman Olivia Loomis-Goltl had six first-half points to lead the Bulldogs.
How it happened: Full-court pressure, attacking the glass, ball movement transition points, a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the third quarter. Crofton did it all in turning this one into a blowout.
Worth noting: Crofton will be playing in its 13th state final, and eighth since 2010. The Warriors won five straight titles from 2012-16.
Up next: The top-ranked Warriors will play in Saturday's C-2 8:45 p.m. final against Ponca or BRLD.
|Bridgeport
|8
|12
|12
|16
|--
|48
|Crofton
|18
|17
|23
|8
|--
|66
Bridgeport--O. Loomis-Goltl 17, Muhrman 8, Nein 2, Liakos 4, R. Loomis-Goltl 16, Dean 1.
Crofton--Folkers 9, Jordan 4, Wragge 17, Einrem 7, Dahl 2, Schmidt 2, Guenther 5, E. Tramp 3, L. Sprakel 17.
PLEASANTON 61, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 52
How it happened: A 30-3 run turned a three-point deficit with 41 seconds left in the second quarter into a 44-21 Pleasanton lead with 36.3 seconds remaining in the third period. Kaci Pierce led four Bulldogs in double figures with 18 points, and Katy Lindner added 17. Kaitlyn Mlnarik’s 20 points and 18 from Lauren Baker paced Bergan (16-10), which had the deficit down to five points in the fourth quarter.
Worth noting: Pleasanton also defeated Bergan in PBA in the D-1 state volleyball final last November.
What’s next: The Bulldogs will face either Weeping Water or Hartington Cedar Catholic in the state finals at 9 a.m. Saturday.
|Archbishop Bergan
|8
|10
|5
|29
|--
|52
|Pleasanton
|8
|11
|25
|17
|--
|61
Archbishop Bergan--Bojanski 8, Mendlik 2, Mlnarik 20, L. Baker 17, Ostrand 5.
Pleasanton--Siegel 5, Paitz 10, Lindner 17, Mollring 1, Pierce 18, Fisher 10.
WEEPING WATER 51, HARTINGTON CC 50, OT
How it happened: Nebraska-Omaha recruit Grace Cave scored a game-high 24 points, but contributed a key assist and a pivotal steal in overtime for the Indians (23-5). Brooklyn Kuehn led three Hartington Cedar Catholic scorers in double-figures with 17 points.
Worth noting: Weeping Water avenged a first-round loss in last year’s tournament with the win over Hartington CC.
What’s next: Weeping Water takes on No. 1 and defending state champion Pleasanton in Saturday’s 9 a.m. state final. The Indians lost to Pleasanton in the first round of state two years ago.
|Weeping Water
|11
|15
|8
|11
|6
|--
|51
|Hartington CC
|11
|11
|14
|9
|5
|--
|50
Weeping Water--Cave 24, Aronson 5, Twomey 3, Ridge 9, Wilson 10.
Hartington CC--Kathol 15, Heimes 3, B. Wortmann 15, Kuehn 17.
FALLS CITY SH 41, WYNOT 27
How it happened: Erison Vonderschmidt scored 17 points and Olivia Eickoff added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Sacred Heart. The Irish defense stepped up in the second half, holding Wynot to only 10 points in the final 16 minutes.
Worth noting: Sacred Heart will play Humphrey St. Francis in the D-2 state title game Saturday, a rematch of 2018 when the Irish won 57-51.
What’s next: Falls City Sacred Heart will play No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the D-2 State Championship game. Wynot ends its season at 20-7.
|Wynot
|4
|13
|6
|4
|--
|27
|Falls City SH
|6
|9
|10
|16
|--
|41
Wynot--Heimes 9, Ed. Sudbeck 7, Lawson 6, Pinkelman 3, Em. Sudbeck 2.
Falls City SH--Vonderschmidt 17, Eickhoff 13, Witt 9, Bippes 2.
HUMPHREY SF 65, MULLEN 59
How it happened: Humphrey SF's Allison Weidner scored a game-high 31 points and teammate Alissa Kosch chipped in a career-high 28 points, including five three-pointers, to send the Flyers to their second straight state championship game.
Worth note: St. Francis will play in its second straight state championship game and third in four years on Saturday. It lost to Wynot 59-51 last season.
What’s next: St. Francis will play the winner of No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 4 Wynot at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at PBA. Mullen ends its season at 25-3.
|Mullen
|9
|14
|17
|19
|--
|59
|Humphrey SF
|13
|17
|14
|21
|--
|65
Mullen--Moore 28, Svoboda 10, McCully 6, Welsh 6, Marshall 4, Licking 3, Coble 2.
Humphrey SF--Weidner 31, Kosch 28, E. Baumgart 2, H. Baumgart 2, Wessel 2.