Girls state basketball: PBA is ready to crown six champions. Here's a finals breakdown

We're down to 12 teams at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Here's a breakdown of Saturday's championship games, which can be seen on NET.

Class A: No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (24-0) vs. No. 3 Fremont (23-3), 7 p.m. — The Thunderbolts got to the final with a 47-38 win against Omaha Central. The Bolts will face a much different challenge Saturday's against Fremont. The Tigers are much smaller than Omaha Central, but they can shoot the lights out, and Taylor McCabe, an Iowa recruit, is the best shooter in the state. Pius X won both regular-season meetings, including the HAC Tournament final, but Fremont was leading in the fourth quarter of each.

Class B: No. 2 Norris (22-2) vs. No. 1 Elkhorn North (20-2), 2 p.m. — The Titans and Wolves were the top two teams in B for the majority of the season, so it's no surprise to see this is the finals matchup. It also will be the rubber match. Norris won Round 1 60-52 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final, and Elkhorn North took Round 2 48-41 in the regular-season finale. The task for Norris will be trying to slow down freshman standout Britt Prince, who had 27 points in the semifinal.