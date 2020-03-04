Girls state basketball: As youngsters East's Bovaird and Roberts took on the boys at UNL camp

Bovaird and Roberts each went to Kahoa Elementary in the northeast part of the city. They lived about 1 mile from each other, and would ride bikes and play basketball together.

They played together on YMCA teams, and starting in third grade were on some of the same club teams, with the Nebraska Force and Nebraska Lasers.

In one of their more unique shared experiences they went to basketball camps at UNL, but they attended the Doc Sadler camp run by the men’s basketball coaches and players.

“We were the only girls there,” Bovaird said. “There were lots of boys, and then us.”

Bovaird's dad, Jim, is a professor and UNL and had a connection to Sadler. So the girls thought it was cool that Sadler knew who they were, and would talk to them.

“I just remember that sometimes the boys would get mad at us because we’d pass it back and forth and score,” Bovaird said. “And it’s not very much fun to get scored on by the girls.”

They attended different middle schools — Bovaird was at Lux and Roberts attended Mickle — before joining back up at Lincoln East.