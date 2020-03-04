Girls state basketball: As youngsters East's Bovaird and Roberts took on the boys at UNL camp

Of the hundreds of basketball players in Lincoln this week for the girls state basketball tournament, many of them have played together for several years.
And while that’s more common at some of the small schools, where there was only one elementary school in town, there’s also a story like that at the largest high school in Lincoln.
Charley Bovaird and Delaney Roberts, two of the senior starters for Lincoln East, also go way back.
“We’ve been friends since kindergarten,” Bovaird said. “We met at our kindergarten orientation.”
Roberts and Bovaird will play in the state tournament one more time. The Spartans are ranked No. 4 in Class A, and will play Papillion-La Vista at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
They’re part of a large and successful group of seniors for East. Bovaird, Roberts and Taylor Searcey made the varsity team as freshmen, and East has made state all four years.
There are eight seniors on the team. Skylar Kreifels joined the others on varsity as a sophomore, and Kylie Johnson and Brooke Lindquist when the group was juniors. This season Liz Struwe and Reya Johnson made the team as seniors.
East didn’t have any seniors last year, so this group has been leading the team for a few years.
Bovaird and Roberts each went to Kahoa Elementary in the northeast part of the city. They lived about 1 mile from each other, and would ride bikes and play basketball together.
They played together on YMCA teams, and starting in third grade were on some of the same club teams, with the Nebraska Force and Nebraska Lasers.
In one of their more unique shared experiences they went to basketball camps at UNL, but they attended the Doc Sadler camp run by the men’s basketball coaches and players.
“We were the only girls there,” Bovaird said. “There were lots of boys, and then us.”
Bovaird's dad, Jim, is a professor and UNL and had a connection to Sadler. So the girls thought it was cool that Sadler knew who they were, and would talk to them.
“I just remember that sometimes the boys would get mad at us because we’d pass it back and forth and score,” Bovaird said. “And it’s not very much fun to get scored on by the girls.”
They attended different middle schools — Bovaird was at Lux and Roberts attended Mickle — before joining back up at Lincoln East.
Bovaird is a four-year starter. She’s just the third player in program history to score 1,000 career points. And she has school records for most three-pointers in a season (73) and career (186). She’s going to play in college at Central Missouri.
Roberts has been the starting point guard the past three years. She’s going to play at Nebraska Wesleyan.
For Roberts it’s special that she and Bovaird had so many shared experiences.
“I just think it’s been so cool that we’ve been together from kindergarten to fifth grade, and then from ninth grade to 12th grade,” Roberts said. “It’s just been great to watch her grow as a player, and see our relationship grow. You can really see it on the court when I’m hitting her for a three-pointer."
Four of the eight seniors will play basketball in college. Kreifels is going to Concordia. Searcey is also going to play in college, at Valdosta State in Georgia. She leads the Spartans in scoring with 12.4 points per game.
“Taylor Searcey, when she’s on, we’re going to be on,” said East coach Dennis Prichard. “She’s just one of those players."
Bovaird started playing with Searcey on a seventh grade team at Lux. She played on a club team with Kreifels in sixth grade.
“It’s cool to look back where we started, and where we are now, especially with Delaney,” Bovaird said.
