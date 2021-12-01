Girls hoops superlatives: Storylines to watch, young players to watch, teams ready to break out

Girls basketball has plenty of storylines to watch in 2021-22. Here's a small slice of what to expect.

Three storylines to watch

There's a big three in Class A. Who emerges? Not much separates No. 1 Millard South, No. 2 Omaha Central and No. 3 Fremont — at least not on paper, anyway. Millard South and Omaha Central return nearly every contributor from state semifinal runs. Fremont, meanwhile, must replace Charli Earth, but with Taylor McCabe leading the way, the Tigers remain just as dangerous.

The top of Class C-2 is loaded: Crofton is ready to defend its state title, but it won't be easy. Bridgeport (Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl) and Ponca (Samantha Ehlers and Ashlyn Kingsbury) have dynamic duos, and Hastings St. Cecilia is back in Class C-2 after reaching the C-1 state championship game last March.