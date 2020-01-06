Girls hoops: For the very deep Heartland Athletic Conference, the marathon has just begun

"I think every night out is going to be a tough go," said Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard. "There's very few of what you would consider maybe, 'Hey, maybe this is kind of a gimme,' (or) maybe look to the Saturday game."

East will get a heavy HAC dose this week. After 10 days between games, the Spartans will host No. 9 Lincoln Northeast on Friday. The Rockets have McKenna Minter, who can take over games. A day later, East will play at No. 4 Fremont in this week's Class A marquee game.

"I think the HAC is really deep in that sense," Prichard added. "We're going to see the best of the HAC in the second half of the season, so every night is going to be pretty tough for us."

Pius X (No. 2), East (No. 3) and Fremont (No. 4) are rated in the top five. The combined record of those three teams is 27-3. Northeast (No. 9) and Lincoln High (No. 10) are rated, too, and Lincoln Southwest is a dangerous team just on the outside of the top 10.

Lincoln High is among the teams seeking to build off a strong finish to the HAC Tournament. The Links had a double-digit lead against Northeast in the HAC quarterfinals but lost by eight. They bounced back to beat Lincoln North Star and Southwest, taking advantage of their size in both games.