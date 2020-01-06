Girls hoops: For the very deep Heartland Athletic Conference, the marathon has just begun

The final game of 2019 delivered one more holiday gift for the Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team.
It came in the form of a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship plaque after the Class A No. 2 Thunderbolts knocked off three teams, including No. 4 Fremont with a 61-43 win in the final.
The Bolts made sure to celebrate a big accomplishment, but coach Ryan Psota also had an important message for his team just hours before the new year and the start of a two-month marathon to postseason play.
"Now we've seen a bunch of these teams, they're all going to go back and try to do things differently the next time they play us," he said on Dec. 31.
Yes, the Thunderbolts know there are many more challenges ahead, especially in the HAC.
Prior to the season, coaches talked about the league's depth. Those inklings were only reinforced at the conference tournament where many teams — whether it was over the course of 32 minutes or a half — showed flashes of great potential.
If the HAC Tournament taught us anything, it's there are very few gimme nights on the schedule.
"I think every night out is going to be a tough go," said Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard. "There's very few of what you would consider maybe, 'Hey, maybe this is kind of a gimme,' (or) maybe look to the Saturday game."
East will get a heavy HAC dose this week. After 10 days between games, the Spartans will host No. 9 Lincoln Northeast on Friday. The Rockets have McKenna Minter, who can take over games. A day later, East will play at No. 4 Fremont in this week's Class A marquee game.
"I think the HAC is really deep in that sense," Prichard added. "We're going to see the best of the HAC in the second half of the season, so every night is going to be pretty tough for us."
Pius X (No. 2), East (No. 3) and Fremont (No. 4) are rated in the top five. The combined record of those three teams is 27-3. Northeast (No. 9) and Lincoln High (No. 10) are rated, too, and Lincoln Southwest is a dangerous team just on the outside of the top 10.
Lincoln High is among the teams seeking to build off a strong finish to the HAC Tournament. The Links had a double-digit lead against Northeast in the HAC quarterfinals but lost by eight. They bounced back to beat Lincoln North Star and Southwest, taking advantage of their size in both games.
"I was super-proud of how resilient they were after the Northeast game," Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson said. "We just kind of talked a lot about we showed glimpses of doing really good things in the Northeast game, but basketball is four quarters. You have to put complete games together."
Many of the top HAC matchups have yet to be played. Pius X still has regular-season games against Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East, Lincoln High and Fremont. In addition to games against Metro teams Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Millard South, Lincoln East has to play Northeast, Fremont, North Star, Lincoln High, Pius X and Southwest.
Maybe that's why Prichard called recent practices "relaxing," describing a time when the Spartans have been able to work on some fundamentals while also hitting the weight room.
"It kind of makes it a little relaxing so you can focus on some of those things that I think are really important and not worry about game planning so much," he said.
That's about to change quickly for East and the other HAC teams.
For the conference tournament champion Bolts, that means relishing a fun holiday run, but knowing there is more on the table.
"The conference championship is great but it's not the end-all, be-all of the season," Psota said. "We want to keep getting better. I think we've painted a bigger bull's-eye on our back for the rest of the season, which is OK. We just got to get better and clean some things up and get a little more depth."
