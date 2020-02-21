Girls hoops: A look at the district final matchups for Classes C and D

The road to Lincoln has one more stop for 64 teams.
District finals for the lower four classes in girls basketball were set Friday morning.
Malcolm and Wahoo were two of four teams to nab wild cards in Class C-1.
Below is a look at the matchups. All games will be played on Feb. 28 at neutral sites.
Times and sites will be added as they become available.
CLASS C-1
C1-1: No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 16 Louisville
C1-2 at North Platte St. Pat's: No. 2 Chadron vs. No. 15 Omaha Roncalli, 6.
C1-3: No. 3 North Bend Central vs. No. 14 Norfolk Catholic
C1-4 at Kearney Catholic: No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 13 Adams Central, 7.
C1-5: No. 5 St. Paul vs. No. 12 Syracuse
C1-6 at Kearney: No. 6 Ogallala vs. No. 11 Malcolm, 5:30
C1-7: No. 7 Milford vs. No. 10 West Point-Beemer
C1-8: No. 8 Chase County vs. No. 9 Wahoo
CLASS C-2
C2-1: No. 1 Oakland-Craig vs. No. 16 Wood River
C2-2: No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 15 Freeman
C2-3: No. 3 Hastings SC vs. No. 14 Cetennial
C2-4: No. 4 Guardian Angels CC vs. No. 13 Clarkson/Leigh
C2-5: No. 5 Ponca vs. No. 12 Lourdes CC
C2-6: No. 6 Grand Island CC vs. No. 11 Bridgeport
C2-7: No. 7 Superior vs. No. 10 North Central
C2-8: No. 8 BRLD vs. No. 9 South Loup
CLASS D-1
D1-1: No. 16 Twin River at No. 1 Weeping Water
D1-2 at Broken Bow: No. 2 CWC vs. No. 15 Alma, 7
D1-3: No. 3 Pleasanton vs. No. 14 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
D1-4: No. 4 Humphrey/LHF vs. No. 13 Hartington CC
D1-5: No. 5 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 12 Diller-Odell
D1-6: No. 6 Archbishop Bergan vs. No. 11 South Platte
D1-7 at Grand Island (Northwest): No. 7 Pender vs. No. 10 Cambridge, 6
D1-8 at Southwest: No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's vs. No. 9 Dundy Co.-Stratton, 7.
CLASS D-2
D2-1 at Hastings: No. 1 Falls City SH vs. No. 16 Wauneta-Palisade
D2-2: No. 2 Humphrey SF vs. No. 15 Bloomfield
D2-3 at Ogallala: No. 3 Mullen vs. No. 14 Leyton, 6 MT
D2-4: No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 13 Crawford
D2-5: No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson vs. No. 12 Dorchester
D2-6: No. 6 BDS vs. No. 11 Stuart
D2-7: No. 7 Sterling vs. No. 10 Anselmo-Merna
D2-8: No. 8 Loomis vs. No. 9 Silver Lake