Girls hoops: A look at the district final matchups for Classes C and D

The road to Lincoln has one more stop for 64 teams.

District finals for the lower four classes in girls basketball were set Friday morning.

Malcolm and Wahoo were two of four teams to nab wild cards in Class C-1.

Below is a look at the matchups. All games will be played on Feb. 28 at neutral sites.

Times and sites will be added as they become available.

CLASS C-1

C1-1: No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 16 Louisville

C1-2 at North Platte St. Pat's: No. 2 Chadron vs. No. 15 Omaha Roncalli, 6.

C1-3: No. 3 North Bend Central vs. No. 14 Norfolk Catholic

C1-4 at Kearney Catholic: No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 13 Adams Central, 7.

C1-5: No. 5 St. Paul vs. No. 12 Syracuse

C1-6 at Kearney: No. 6 Ogallala vs. No. 11 Malcolm, 5:30

C1-7: No. 7 Milford vs. No. 10 West Point-Beemer