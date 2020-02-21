Girls hoops: A look at the district final matchups for Classes C and D
Malcolm vs. Lincoln Christian, 2.20

Lincoln Christian's Makylee Ailes (from left) Alexis Johnson and Barrett Power defend against Malcolm's Ashlynn Sehi during the C1-5 subdistrict final at Lincoln Southwest on Thursday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The road to Lincoln has one more stop for 64 teams.

District finals for the lower four classes in girls basketball were set Friday morning.

Malcolm and Wahoo were two of four teams to nab wild cards in Class C-1.

Below is a look at the matchups. All games will be played on Feb. 28 at neutral sites.

Times and sites will be added as they become available.

CLASS C-1

C1-1: No. 1 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 16 Louisville

C1-2 at North Platte St. Pat's: No. 2 Chadron vs. No. 15 Omaha Roncalli, 6.

C1-3: No. 3 North Bend Central vs. No. 14 Norfolk Catholic

C1-4 at Kearney Catholic: No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 13 Adams Central, 7.

C1-5: No. 5 St. Paul vs. No. 12 Syracuse

C1-6 at Kearney: No. 6 Ogallala vs. No. 11 Malcolm, 5:30

C1-7: No. 7 Milford vs. No. 10 West Point-Beemer

C1-8: No. 8 Chase County vs. No. 9 Wahoo

CLASS C-2

C2-1: No. 1 Oakland-Craig vs. No. 16 Wood River

C2-2: No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 15 Freeman

C2-3: No. 3 Hastings SC vs. No. 14 Cetennial

C2-4: No. 4 Guardian Angels CC vs. No. 13 Clarkson/Leigh

C2-5: No. 5 Ponca vs. No. 12 Lourdes CC

C2-6: No. 6 Grand Island CC vs. No. 11 Bridgeport

C2-7: No. 7 Superior vs. No. 10 North Central

C2-8: No. 8 BRLD vs. No. 9 South Loup

CLASS D-1

D1-1: No. 16 Twin River at No. 1 Weeping Water

D1-2 at Broken Bow: No. 2 CWC vs. No. 15 Alma, 7

D1-3: No. 3 Pleasanton vs. No. 14 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

D1-4: No. 4 Humphrey/LHF vs. No. 13 Hartington CC

D1-5: No. 5 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 12 Diller-Odell

D1-6: No. 6 Archbishop Bergan vs. No. 11 South Platte

D1-7 at Grand Island (Northwest): No. 7 Pender vs. No. 10 Cambridge, 6

D1-8 at Southwest: No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's vs. No. 9 Dundy Co.-Stratton, 7.

CLASS D-2

D2-1 at Hastings: No. 1 Falls City SH vs. No. 16 Wauneta-Palisade

D2-2: No. 2 Humphrey SF vs. No. 15 Bloomfield

D2-3 at Ogallala: No. 3 Mullen vs. No. 14 Leyton, 6 MT

D2-4: No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 13 Crawford

D2-5: No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson vs. No. 12 Dorchester

D2-6: No. 6 BDS vs. No. 11 Stuart

D2-7: No. 7 Sterling vs. No. 10 Anselmo-Merna

D2-8: No. 8 Loomis vs. No. 9 Silver Lake

